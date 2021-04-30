Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027| Hanesbrands Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Wonderbra

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Research Report: Hanesbrands Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Wonderbra, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Vedette, Ultimo, Spanx, Maidenform, Miss Mary Of Sweden, Charnos, Gracewell, Wacoal, Aimer, Triumph, Hengyuanxiang Group, Hodo, Bras N Things, Figleaves

Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market by Type: Natural, Synthesis

Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market by Application: Male, Female

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Overview

1.1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Overview

1.2 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shaping

1.2.2 Motion

1.2.3 Medical care

1.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Shapewear (Foundation Garments) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) by Application

4.1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male

4.1.2 Female

4.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) by Country

5.1 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) by Country

6.1 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) by Country

8.1 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Business

10.1 Hanesbrands Inc.

10.1.1 Hanesbrands Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hanesbrands Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hanesbrands Inc. Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hanesbrands Inc. Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.1.5 Hanesbrands Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Victoria’s Secret

10.2.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information

10.2.2 Victoria’s Secret Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Victoria’s Secret Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hanesbrands Inc. Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.2.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Development

10.3 Wonderbra

10.3.1 Wonderbra Corporation Information

10.3.2 Wonderbra Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Wonderbra Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Wonderbra Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.3.5 Wonderbra Recent Development

10.4 Frederick’s of Hollywood

10.4.1 Frederick’s of Hollywood Corporation Information

10.4.2 Frederick’s of Hollywood Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Frederick’s of Hollywood Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Frederick’s of Hollywood Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.4.5 Frederick’s of Hollywood Recent Development

10.5 Vedette

10.5.1 Vedette Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vedette Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Vedette Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Vedette Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.5.5 Vedette Recent Development

10.6 Ultimo

10.6.1 Ultimo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ultimo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ultimo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ultimo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.6.5 Ultimo Recent Development

10.7 Spanx

10.7.1 Spanx Corporation Information

10.7.2 Spanx Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Spanx Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Spanx Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.7.5 Spanx Recent Development

10.8 Maidenform

10.8.1 Maidenform Corporation Information

10.8.2 Maidenform Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Maidenform Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Maidenform Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.8.5 Maidenform Recent Development

10.9 Miss Mary Of Sweden

10.9.1 Miss Mary Of Sweden Corporation Information

10.9.2 Miss Mary Of Sweden Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Miss Mary Of Sweden Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Miss Mary Of Sweden Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.9.5 Miss Mary Of Sweden Recent Development

10.10 Charnos

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Charnos Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Charnos Recent Development

10.11 Gracewell

10.11.1 Gracewell Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gracewell Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Gracewell Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Gracewell Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.11.5 Gracewell Recent Development

10.12 Wacoal

10.12.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wacoal Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Wacoal Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Wacoal Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.12.5 Wacoal Recent Development

10.13 Aimer

10.13.1 Aimer Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aimer Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Aimer Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Aimer Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.13.5 Aimer Recent Development

10.14 Triumph

10.14.1 Triumph Corporation Information

10.14.2 Triumph Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Triumph Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Triumph Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.14.5 Triumph Recent Development

10.15 Hengyuanxiang Group

10.15.1 Hengyuanxiang Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hengyuanxiang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hengyuanxiang Group Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hengyuanxiang Group Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.15.5 Hengyuanxiang Group Recent Development

10.16 Hodo

10.16.1 Hodo Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hodo Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hodo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hodo Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.16.5 Hodo Recent Development

10.17 Bras N Things

10.17.1 Bras N Things Corporation Information

10.17.2 Bras N Things Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Bras N Things Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Bras N Things Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.17.5 Bras N Things Recent Development

10.18 Figleaves

10.18.1 Figleaves Corporation Information

10.18.2 Figleaves Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Figleaves Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Figleaves Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Products Offered

10.18.5 Figleaves Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Distributors

12.3 Shapewear (Foundation Garments) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

