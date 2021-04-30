Market Dynamics of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm in the 7MM by DelveInsight

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market has been added to DelveInsight

Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm is a rare and aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and blood that can affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system, and skin. In fact, skin lesions are present in most patients with BPDCN. These skin lesions are often a deep purple color, and patients often develop multiple lesions.

More men than women are diagnosed with BPDCN (~3:1 ratio), and it is most common in patients age 60 years and older. Although BPDCN occurs more frequently in the elderly, the tumor may occur in patients of any age, including pediatric patients.

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Treatment

BPDCN presents with features of both lymphoma and leukemia. Accurate diagnosis of this malignancy has been complicated by a number of factors, including shifting nomenclature over the years –BPDCN has been referred to as agranular CD4+ natural killer cell leukemia, blastic natural killer-cell leukemia/ lymphoma and CD4+/CD56+ hematodermic neoplasm.1,4-6 As understanding of the biology and origin of this malignancy has improved, the World Health Organization (WHO) established the term blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in 2008. BPDCN is currently classified by WHO as a distinct entity within the acute myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemias.

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Outlook

While there is a high initial response rate with standard chemotherapeutic regimens for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), the responses are typically not durable and this remains a very aggressive disease with generally poor outcomes. For this reason, the standard approach for eligible patients has been high-dose induction chemotherapy preferably with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)-based regimens followed by consolidation with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Unfortunately, many patients with this disease are elderly and/or frail and cannot tolerate this therapy, and the low-dose regimens being used in this population are generally not as effective.

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Treatment Algorithm

Induction therapy (First-Line Therapy)

Historical therapies for BPDCN include those used for aggressive NHL such as cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone (CHOP) or CHOP-like regimens or more intensive therapies such as hyperfractionated cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin, and dexamethasone (hyper-CVAD) alternating with methotrexate and cytarabine or AML induction regimens (eg, mitoxantrone, idarubicin, cytarabine, and etoposide; cytarabine and an anthracycline [7+3]; fludarabine, cytarabine, granulocyte colony stimulating factor, and idarubicin), or other ALL regimens.

HSCT (Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation)

The evidence for autologous and allogeneic HSCT is also limited to case series and retrospective reviews.

i) Autologous HSCT

Many smaller series have reported conflicting results with no clear advantage to the use of autologous HSCT. All of these reviews are confounded by varying induction and conditioning regimens and given the heterogeneity of results, the role of autologous HSCT in BPDCN remains uncertain.

ii) Allogeneic HSCT

Several smaller series confirm the benefit of allogeneic HSCT and demonstrate improved outcomes for patient transplanted in first complete remission.

In summary, current studies suggest that treatment with high-dose chemotherapy followed by allogeneic HSCT in CR1 may result in improved overall survival for BPDCN. However, there is insufficient evidence to guide physicians in their choice of conditioning regimens and there is no clear evidence for the existence of a strong graft-versus-leukemia effect in this disease.

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Unmet Needs

Given the poor prognosis associated with BPDCN and high relapse rates with conventional treatments including CHOP/CHOP-like, AML, and ALL-type regimens, there has been interest in new approaches to therapy including targeted therapies. Though some of these agents show early promise, none are currently approved for use in BPDCN. In the absence of prospective trials, treatment decisions are currently based only on case series and multicenter retrospective reviews. Due to relatively high rates of CNS involvement or relapse, induction regimens that incorporate CNS prophylaxis or achieve CNS penetration are recommended. Despite these recommendations, the majority of patients with BPDCN are not eligible for allogenic HSCT or intensive multi-agent chemotherapy due to age and/or comorbidities and the best therapy for these patients remains unclear.

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Report Scope

The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm report covers the descriptive overview of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasmand Pain, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive summary Organizations Epidemiology and Market Methodology Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Market Overview at a Glance Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN): Disease Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Current Treatment Practices Unmet Needs Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Marketed drugs Elzonris: Stemline Therapeutics Emerging Therapies Key Cross Competition MB-102: Mustang Bio IMGN632: ImmunoGen/ Jazz Pharmaceuticals UniCAR02-T-CD123: Cellex Patient Treatment GmbH Venetoclax: AbbVie XmAb14045: Xencor Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN): 7 Major Market Analysis Seven Major Market Outlook Total Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm market size in Japan Total market size of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm by by Line of Therapies in Japan Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Reimbursement policies Case Study KOL Views Appendix Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight Bibliography

