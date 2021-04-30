Surgical Tapes Market Regional Outlook, industry Share & Forecast up to 2027| 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Surgical Tapes market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Surgical Tapes market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Surgical Tapes market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Surgical Tapes market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Surgical Tapes market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Surgical Tapes market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Surgical Tapes market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Surgical Tapes Market Research Report: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Nitto Medical, Cardinal Health, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Udaipur Surgicals, Medline Medical, Hartmann, Molnlycke, BSN, DYNAREX, McKesson, DUKAL, Winner Medical, PiaoAn Group, HaiNuo, 3L Medical, Nanfang Medical, Qiaopai Medical, 3H Medical, Huazhou PSA, Longer, Shandong Cheerain Medical

Global Surgical Tapes Market by Type: Bath Vanities, Console Vanity, Vanity Tops, Bathroom Mirrors, Other

Global Surgical Tapes Market by Application: Fixation, Medical Band-Aids, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Surgical Tapes market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Surgical Tapes Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Surgical Tapes market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Surgical Tapes market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Surgical Tapes market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Surgical Tapes market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Surgical Tapes market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Surgical Tapes market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Surgical Tapes market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Surgical Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Surgical Tapes Product Overview

1.2 Surgical Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Breathable Non-woven Tape

1.2.2 Breathable PE Tape

1.2.3 Rayon Tape

1.2.4 Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

1.2.5 Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Surgical Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Surgical Tapes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Surgical Tapes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Surgical Tapes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Surgical Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Surgical Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surgical Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Surgical Tapes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surgical Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Surgical Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Surgical Tapes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Surgical Tapes by Application

4.1 Surgical Tapes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fixation

4.1.2 Medical Band-Aids

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Surgical Tapes by Country

5.1 North America Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Surgical Tapes by Country

6.1 Europe Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Surgical Tapes by Country

8.1 Latin America Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surgical Tapes Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Johnson & Johnson

10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.3 Smith & Nephew

10.3.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

10.3.2 Smith & Nephew Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Smith & Nephew Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Smith & Nephew Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

10.4 Medtronic

10.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Medtronic Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Medtronic Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.5 Nitto Medical

10.5.1 Nitto Medical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nitto Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nitto Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nitto Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 Nitto Medical Recent Development

10.6 Cardinal Health

10.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cardinal Health Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cardinal Health Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.7 Henkel

10.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Henkel Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Henkel Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.8 Beiersdorf

10.8.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beiersdorf Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Beiersdorf Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Beiersdorf Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

10.9 Udaipur Surgicals

10.9.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Udaipur Surgicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Udaipur Surgicals Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Udaipur Surgicals Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.9.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Development

10.10 Medline Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Surgical Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Medline Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Medline Medical Recent Development

10.11 Hartmann

10.11.1 Hartmann Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hartmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hartmann Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hartmann Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.11.5 Hartmann Recent Development

10.12 Molnlycke

10.12.1 Molnlycke Corporation Information

10.12.2 Molnlycke Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Molnlycke Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Molnlycke Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.12.5 Molnlycke Recent Development

10.13 BSN

10.13.1 BSN Corporation Information

10.13.2 BSN Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 BSN Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 BSN Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.13.5 BSN Recent Development

10.14 DYNAREX

10.14.1 DYNAREX Corporation Information

10.14.2 DYNAREX Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DYNAREX Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 DYNAREX Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.14.5 DYNAREX Recent Development

10.15 McKesson

10.15.1 McKesson Corporation Information

10.15.2 McKesson Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 McKesson Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 McKesson Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.15.5 McKesson Recent Development

10.16 DUKAL

10.16.1 DUKAL Corporation Information

10.16.2 DUKAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 DUKAL Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 DUKAL Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.16.5 DUKAL Recent Development

10.17 Winner Medical

10.17.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information

10.17.2 Winner Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Winner Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Winner Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.17.5 Winner Medical Recent Development

10.18 PiaoAn Group

10.18.1 PiaoAn Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 PiaoAn Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 PiaoAn Group Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 PiaoAn Group Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.18.5 PiaoAn Group Recent Development

10.19 HaiNuo

10.19.1 HaiNuo Corporation Information

10.19.2 HaiNuo Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 HaiNuo Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 HaiNuo Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.19.5 HaiNuo Recent Development

10.20 3L Medical

10.20.1 3L Medical Corporation Information

10.20.2 3L Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 3L Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 3L Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.20.5 3L Medical Recent Development

10.21 Nanfang Medical

10.21.1 Nanfang Medical Corporation Information

10.21.2 Nanfang Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Nanfang Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Nanfang Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.21.5 Nanfang Medical Recent Development

10.22 Qiaopai Medical

10.22.1 Qiaopai Medical Corporation Information

10.22.2 Qiaopai Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Qiaopai Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Qiaopai Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.22.5 Qiaopai Medical Recent Development

10.23 3H Medical

10.23.1 3H Medical Corporation Information

10.23.2 3H Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 3H Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 3H Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.23.5 3H Medical Recent Development

10.24 Huazhou PSA

10.24.1 Huazhou PSA Corporation Information

10.24.2 Huazhou PSA Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Huazhou PSA Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Huazhou PSA Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.24.5 Huazhou PSA Recent Development

10.25 Longer

10.25.1 Longer Corporation Information

10.25.2 Longer Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Longer Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Longer Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.25.5 Longer Recent Development

10.26 Shandong Cheerain Medical

10.26.1 Shandong Cheerain Medical Corporation Information

10.26.2 Shandong Cheerain Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Shandong Cheerain Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Shandong Cheerain Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered

10.26.5 Shandong Cheerain Medical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Surgical Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Surgical Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Surgical Tapes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Surgical Tapes Distributors

12.3 Surgical Tapes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

