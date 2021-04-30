Surgical Tapes Market Regional Outlook, industry Share & Forecast up to 2027| 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Surgical Tapes market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Surgical Tapes market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Surgical Tapes market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Surgical Tapes market.
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Surgical Tapes market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Surgical Tapes market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Surgical Tapes market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Surgical Tapes Market Research Report: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Nitto Medical, Cardinal Health, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Udaipur Surgicals, Medline Medical, Hartmann, Molnlycke, BSN, DYNAREX, McKesson, DUKAL, Winner Medical, PiaoAn Group, HaiNuo, 3L Medical, Nanfang Medical, Qiaopai Medical, 3H Medical, Huazhou PSA, Longer, Shandong Cheerain Medical
Global Surgical Tapes Market by Type: Bath Vanities, Console Vanity, Vanity Tops, Bathroom Mirrors, Other
Global Surgical Tapes Market by Application: Fixation, Medical Band-Aids, Others
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Surgical Tapes market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Surgical Tapes Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Surgical Tapes market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Surgical Tapes market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Surgical Tapes market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Surgical Tapes market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Surgical Tapes market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Surgical Tapes market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Surgical Tapes market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Contents
1 Surgical Tapes Market Overview
1.1 Surgical Tapes Product Overview
1.2 Surgical Tapes Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Breathable Non-woven Tape
1.2.2 Breathable PE Tape
1.2.3 Rayon Tape
1.2.4 Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape
1.2.5 Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Surgical Tapes Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Surgical Tapes Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Surgical Tapes Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Surgical Tapes Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Surgical Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Surgical Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Surgical Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surgical Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Surgical Tapes as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surgical Tapes Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Surgical Tapes Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Surgical Tapes Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Surgical Tapes by Application
4.1 Surgical Tapes Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Fixation
4.1.2 Medical Band-Aids
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Surgical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Surgical Tapes by Country
5.1 North America Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Surgical Tapes by Country
6.1 Europe Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Surgical Tapes by Country
8.1 Latin America Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surgical Tapes Business
10.1 3M
10.1.1 3M Corporation Information
10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 3M Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 3M Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.1.5 3M Recent Development
10.2 Johnson & Johnson
10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 3M Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
10.3 Smith & Nephew
10.3.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information
10.3.2 Smith & Nephew Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Smith & Nephew Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Smith & Nephew Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.3.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development
10.4 Medtronic
10.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Medtronic Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Medtronic Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development
10.5 Nitto Medical
10.5.1 Nitto Medical Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nitto Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Nitto Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Nitto Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.5.5 Nitto Medical Recent Development
10.6 Cardinal Health
10.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
10.6.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Cardinal Health Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Cardinal Health Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.6.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development
10.7 Henkel
10.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.7.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Henkel Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Henkel Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.7.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.8 Beiersdorf
10.8.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
10.8.2 Beiersdorf Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Beiersdorf Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Beiersdorf Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.8.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development
10.9 Udaipur Surgicals
10.9.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information
10.9.2 Udaipur Surgicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Udaipur Surgicals Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Udaipur Surgicals Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.9.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Development
10.10 Medline Medical
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Surgical Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Medline Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Medline Medical Recent Development
10.11 Hartmann
10.11.1 Hartmann Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hartmann Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hartmann Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hartmann Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.11.5 Hartmann Recent Development
10.12 Molnlycke
10.12.1 Molnlycke Corporation Information
10.12.2 Molnlycke Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Molnlycke Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Molnlycke Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.12.5 Molnlycke Recent Development
10.13 BSN
10.13.1 BSN Corporation Information
10.13.2 BSN Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 BSN Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 BSN Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.13.5 BSN Recent Development
10.14 DYNAREX
10.14.1 DYNAREX Corporation Information
10.14.2 DYNAREX Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 DYNAREX Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 DYNAREX Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.14.5 DYNAREX Recent Development
10.15 McKesson
10.15.1 McKesson Corporation Information
10.15.2 McKesson Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 McKesson Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 McKesson Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.15.5 McKesson Recent Development
10.16 DUKAL
10.16.1 DUKAL Corporation Information
10.16.2 DUKAL Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 DUKAL Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 DUKAL Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.16.5 DUKAL Recent Development
10.17 Winner Medical
10.17.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information
10.17.2 Winner Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Winner Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Winner Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.17.5 Winner Medical Recent Development
10.18 PiaoAn Group
10.18.1 PiaoAn Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 PiaoAn Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 PiaoAn Group Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 PiaoAn Group Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.18.5 PiaoAn Group Recent Development
10.19 HaiNuo
10.19.1 HaiNuo Corporation Information
10.19.2 HaiNuo Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 HaiNuo Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 HaiNuo Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.19.5 HaiNuo Recent Development
10.20 3L Medical
10.20.1 3L Medical Corporation Information
10.20.2 3L Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 3L Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 3L Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.20.5 3L Medical Recent Development
10.21 Nanfang Medical
10.21.1 Nanfang Medical Corporation Information
10.21.2 Nanfang Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Nanfang Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Nanfang Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.21.5 Nanfang Medical Recent Development
10.22 Qiaopai Medical
10.22.1 Qiaopai Medical Corporation Information
10.22.2 Qiaopai Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Qiaopai Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Qiaopai Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.22.5 Qiaopai Medical Recent Development
10.23 3H Medical
10.23.1 3H Medical Corporation Information
10.23.2 3H Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 3H Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 3H Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.23.5 3H Medical Recent Development
10.24 Huazhou PSA
10.24.1 Huazhou PSA Corporation Information
10.24.2 Huazhou PSA Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Huazhou PSA Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Huazhou PSA Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.24.5 Huazhou PSA Recent Development
10.25 Longer
10.25.1 Longer Corporation Information
10.25.2 Longer Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Longer Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Longer Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.25.5 Longer Recent Development
10.26 Shandong Cheerain Medical
10.26.1 Shandong Cheerain Medical Corporation Information
10.26.2 Shandong Cheerain Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Shandong Cheerain Medical Surgical Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Shandong Cheerain Medical Surgical Tapes Products Offered
10.26.5 Shandong Cheerain Medical Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Surgical Tapes Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Surgical Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Surgical Tapes Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Surgical Tapes Distributors
12.3 Surgical Tapes Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
