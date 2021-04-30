Sofas Market Opportunity, Challenge, Drivers, Restraint, Trend, Demand and Global Business Growth by 2027| Steelcase, IKEA (SE), B&B Italia (IT)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Sofas market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Sofas market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Sofas market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Sofas market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3090547/global-sofas-market

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Sofas market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Sofas market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Sofas market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sofas Market Research Report: Steelcase, IKEA (SE), B&B Italia (IT), Ashley Furniture, Thomasville Furniture Industries, La-Z-Boy, Drexel Heritage, Broyhill, American Leather, Rowe Furniture, Norwalk Furniture, KUKA (CN), LandBond (CN), Quanyou (CN), Cheer Sofa (CN), Steel-Land, Jisi Group (CN), Zuoyou Sofa (CN), Lehao (CN)

Global Sofas Market by Type: Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum

Global Sofas Market by Application: Residential, Commercial

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Sofas market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Sofas Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Sofas market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Sofas market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Sofas market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Sofas market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Sofas market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Sofas market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Sofas market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3090547/global-sofas-market

Table of Contents

1 Sofas Market Overview

1.1 Sofas Product Overview

1.2 Sofas Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Laminate

1.2.2 Wood

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Fabric

1.3 Global Sofas Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sofas Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Sofas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Sofas Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sofas Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sofas Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Sofas Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sofas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sofas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sofas Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sofas Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sofas as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sofas Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sofas Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Sofas Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sofas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sofas Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sofas Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Sofas Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Sofas by Application

4.1 Sofas Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Sofas Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Sofas Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sofas Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Sofas by Country

5.1 North America Sofas Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Sofas by Country

6.1 Europe Sofas Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Sofas by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sofas Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Sofas by Country

8.1 Latin America Sofas Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Sofas by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sofas Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sofas Business

10.1 Steelcase

10.1.1 Steelcase Corporation Information

10.1.2 Steelcase Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Steelcase Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Steelcase Sofas Products Offered

10.1.5 Steelcase Recent Development

10.2 IKEA (SE)

10.2.1 IKEA (SE) Corporation Information

10.2.2 IKEA (SE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 IKEA (SE) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Steelcase Sofas Products Offered

10.2.5 IKEA (SE) Recent Development

10.3 B&B Italia (IT)

10.3.1 B&B Italia (IT) Corporation Information

10.3.2 B&B Italia (IT) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 B&B Italia (IT) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 B&B Italia (IT) Sofas Products Offered

10.3.5 B&B Italia (IT) Recent Development

10.4 Ashley Furniture

10.4.1 Ashley Furniture Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ashley Furniture Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ashley Furniture Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ashley Furniture Sofas Products Offered

10.4.5 Ashley Furniture Recent Development

10.5 Thomasville Furniture Industries

10.5.1 Thomasville Furniture Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Thomasville Furniture Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Thomasville Furniture Industries Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Thomasville Furniture Industries Sofas Products Offered

10.5.5 Thomasville Furniture Industries Recent Development

10.6 La-Z-Boy

10.6.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

10.6.2 La-Z-Boy Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 La-Z-Boy Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 La-Z-Boy Sofas Products Offered

10.6.5 La-Z-Boy Recent Development

10.7 Drexel Heritage

10.7.1 Drexel Heritage Corporation Information

10.7.2 Drexel Heritage Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Drexel Heritage Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Drexel Heritage Sofas Products Offered

10.7.5 Drexel Heritage Recent Development

10.8 Broyhill

10.8.1 Broyhill Corporation Information

10.8.2 Broyhill Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Broyhill Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Broyhill Sofas Products Offered

10.8.5 Broyhill Recent Development

10.9 American Leather

10.9.1 American Leather Corporation Information

10.9.2 American Leather Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 American Leather Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 American Leather Sofas Products Offered

10.9.5 American Leather Recent Development

10.10 Rowe Furniture

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sofas Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rowe Furniture Sofas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rowe Furniture Recent Development

10.11 Norwalk Furniture

10.11.1 Norwalk Furniture Corporation Information

10.11.2 Norwalk Furniture Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Norwalk Furniture Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Norwalk Furniture Sofas Products Offered

10.11.5 Norwalk Furniture Recent Development

10.12 KUKA (CN)

10.12.1 KUKA (CN) Corporation Information

10.12.2 KUKA (CN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 KUKA (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 KUKA (CN) Sofas Products Offered

10.12.5 KUKA (CN) Recent Development

10.13 LandBond (CN)

10.13.1 LandBond (CN) Corporation Information

10.13.2 LandBond (CN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LandBond (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LandBond (CN) Sofas Products Offered

10.13.5 LandBond (CN) Recent Development

10.14 Quanyou (CN)

10.14.1 Quanyou (CN) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Quanyou (CN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Quanyou (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Quanyou (CN) Sofas Products Offered

10.14.5 Quanyou (CN) Recent Development

10.15 Cheer Sofa (CN)

10.15.1 Cheer Sofa (CN) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Cheer Sofa (CN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Cheer Sofa (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Cheer Sofa (CN) Sofas Products Offered

10.15.5 Cheer Sofa (CN) Recent Development

10.16 Steel-Land

10.16.1 Steel-Land Corporation Information

10.16.2 Steel-Land Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Steel-Land Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Steel-Land Sofas Products Offered

10.16.5 Steel-Land Recent Development

10.17 Jisi Group (CN)

10.17.1 Jisi Group (CN) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Jisi Group (CN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Jisi Group (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Jisi Group (CN) Sofas Products Offered

10.17.5 Jisi Group (CN) Recent Development

10.18 Zuoyou Sofa (CN)

10.18.1 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Sofas Products Offered

10.18.5 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Recent Development

10.19 Lehao (CN)

10.19.1 Lehao (CN) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Lehao (CN) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Lehao (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Lehao (CN) Sofas Products Offered

10.19.5 Lehao (CN) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sofas Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sofas Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sofas Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sofas Distributors

12.3 Sofas Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.