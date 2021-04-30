Sofas Market Opportunity, Challenge, Drivers, Restraint, Trend, Demand and Global Business Growth by 2027| Steelcase, IKEA (SE), B&B Italia (IT)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Sofas market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Sofas market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Sofas market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Sofas market.
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Sofas market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Sofas market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Sofas market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sofas Market Research Report: Steelcase, IKEA (SE), B&B Italia (IT), Ashley Furniture, Thomasville Furniture Industries, La-Z-Boy, Drexel Heritage, Broyhill, American Leather, Rowe Furniture, Norwalk Furniture, KUKA (CN), LandBond (CN), Quanyou (CN), Cheer Sofa (CN), Steel-Land, Jisi Group (CN), Zuoyou Sofa (CN), Lehao (CN)
Global Sofas Market by Type: Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum
Global Sofas Market by Application: Residential, Commercial
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Sofas market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Sofas Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Sofas market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Sofas market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Sofas market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Sofas market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Sofas market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Sofas market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Sofas market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Contents
1 Sofas Market Overview
1.1 Sofas Product Overview
1.2 Sofas Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Laminate
1.2.2 Wood
1.2.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Fabric
1.3 Global Sofas Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Sofas Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Sofas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Sofas Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sofas Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sofas Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Sofas Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sofas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sofas Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sofas Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sofas Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sofas as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sofas Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sofas Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Sofas Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Sofas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sofas Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sofas Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Sofas Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Sofas by Application
4.1 Sofas Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.2 Global Sofas Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Sofas Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sofas Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Sofas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Sofas by Country
5.1 North America Sofas Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Sofas by Country
6.1 Europe Sofas Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Sofas by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Sofas Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sofas Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Sofas by Country
8.1 Latin America Sofas Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Sofas by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Sofas Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Sofas Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sofas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sofas Business
10.1 Steelcase
10.1.1 Steelcase Corporation Information
10.1.2 Steelcase Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Steelcase Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Steelcase Sofas Products Offered
10.1.5 Steelcase Recent Development
10.2 IKEA (SE)
10.2.1 IKEA (SE) Corporation Information
10.2.2 IKEA (SE) Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 IKEA (SE) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Steelcase Sofas Products Offered
10.2.5 IKEA (SE) Recent Development
10.3 B&B Italia (IT)
10.3.1 B&B Italia (IT) Corporation Information
10.3.2 B&B Italia (IT) Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 B&B Italia (IT) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 B&B Italia (IT) Sofas Products Offered
10.3.5 B&B Italia (IT) Recent Development
10.4 Ashley Furniture
10.4.1 Ashley Furniture Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ashley Furniture Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Ashley Furniture Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Ashley Furniture Sofas Products Offered
10.4.5 Ashley Furniture Recent Development
10.5 Thomasville Furniture Industries
10.5.1 Thomasville Furniture Industries Corporation Information
10.5.2 Thomasville Furniture Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Thomasville Furniture Industries Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Thomasville Furniture Industries Sofas Products Offered
10.5.5 Thomasville Furniture Industries Recent Development
10.6 La-Z-Boy
10.6.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information
10.6.2 La-Z-Boy Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 La-Z-Boy Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 La-Z-Boy Sofas Products Offered
10.6.5 La-Z-Boy Recent Development
10.7 Drexel Heritage
10.7.1 Drexel Heritage Corporation Information
10.7.2 Drexel Heritage Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Drexel Heritage Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Drexel Heritage Sofas Products Offered
10.7.5 Drexel Heritage Recent Development
10.8 Broyhill
10.8.1 Broyhill Corporation Information
10.8.2 Broyhill Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Broyhill Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Broyhill Sofas Products Offered
10.8.5 Broyhill Recent Development
10.9 American Leather
10.9.1 American Leather Corporation Information
10.9.2 American Leather Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 American Leather Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 American Leather Sofas Products Offered
10.9.5 American Leather Recent Development
10.10 Rowe Furniture
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Sofas Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Rowe Furniture Sofas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Rowe Furniture Recent Development
10.11 Norwalk Furniture
10.11.1 Norwalk Furniture Corporation Information
10.11.2 Norwalk Furniture Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Norwalk Furniture Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Norwalk Furniture Sofas Products Offered
10.11.5 Norwalk Furniture Recent Development
10.12 KUKA (CN)
10.12.1 KUKA (CN) Corporation Information
10.12.2 KUKA (CN) Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 KUKA (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 KUKA (CN) Sofas Products Offered
10.12.5 KUKA (CN) Recent Development
10.13 LandBond (CN)
10.13.1 LandBond (CN) Corporation Information
10.13.2 LandBond (CN) Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 LandBond (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 LandBond (CN) Sofas Products Offered
10.13.5 LandBond (CN) Recent Development
10.14 Quanyou (CN)
10.14.1 Quanyou (CN) Corporation Information
10.14.2 Quanyou (CN) Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Quanyou (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Quanyou (CN) Sofas Products Offered
10.14.5 Quanyou (CN) Recent Development
10.15 Cheer Sofa (CN)
10.15.1 Cheer Sofa (CN) Corporation Information
10.15.2 Cheer Sofa (CN) Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Cheer Sofa (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Cheer Sofa (CN) Sofas Products Offered
10.15.5 Cheer Sofa (CN) Recent Development
10.16 Steel-Land
10.16.1 Steel-Land Corporation Information
10.16.2 Steel-Land Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Steel-Land Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Steel-Land Sofas Products Offered
10.16.5 Steel-Land Recent Development
10.17 Jisi Group (CN)
10.17.1 Jisi Group (CN) Corporation Information
10.17.2 Jisi Group (CN) Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Jisi Group (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Jisi Group (CN) Sofas Products Offered
10.17.5 Jisi Group (CN) Recent Development
10.18 Zuoyou Sofa (CN)
10.18.1 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Corporation Information
10.18.2 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Sofas Products Offered
10.18.5 Zuoyou Sofa (CN) Recent Development
10.19 Lehao (CN)
10.19.1 Lehao (CN) Corporation Information
10.19.2 Lehao (CN) Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Lehao (CN) Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Lehao (CN) Sofas Products Offered
10.19.5 Lehao (CN) Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sofas Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sofas Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Sofas Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Sofas Distributors
12.3 Sofas Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
