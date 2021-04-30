Market Dynamics of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) in the 7MM by DelveInsight

“Erectile Dysfunction Market” has been added to DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Erectile Dysfunction market report overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches and treatment algorithm, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies

DelveInsight’s “Erectile Dysfunction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Erectile Dysfunction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Erectile Dysfunction market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key highlights from the Erectile Dysfunction market insights–

A larger national study, the National Health and Social Life Survey, looked at sexual function surveyed 1,410 men aged 18 to 59 and documented an increase in ED with age.

Additionally, the study found a decrease in sexual desire with increasing age. Men in the oldest cohort (50 to 59) were more than 3 times as likely to experience erection problems and to report low sexual desire compared with men 18 to 29.

Experience of sexual dysfunction was more likely among men in poor physical and emotional health.

The global prevalence of ED determined by the IIEF/IIEF-5 and MMAS derived questionnaire are relatively similar (13.1–71.2% and 15.5–69.2%, respectively) in comparison to that determined by studies using other questionnaires (3–76.5%).

Pooled results revealed the highest prevalence was found in Europe (10–76.5%), Asia (8–71.2%), Oceania (40.3–60.69%), Africa (24–58.9%), North America (20.7–57.8%), and the lowest prevalence was found in South America (14–55.2%)

Get free sample copy @ Erectile Dysfunction Market Report

Erectile Dysfunction: Overview

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a multidimensional but common male sexual dysfunction sexual dysfunction characterized by the inability to develop or maintain an erection of the penis during sexual activity. ED (also known as impotence) can have psychological consequences as it can be tied to relationship difficulties and self-image. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) consensus development conference in 1993, defined ED as ‘the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance”.

Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology Segmentation

Prevalent Cases of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) in 7MM [2017–2030]

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) in the 7MM [2017–2030]

Age-Specific Prevalent Cases of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) in 7MM [2017–2030]

Visit here for more information @ Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology Segmentation

Erectile Dysfunction Market

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is one of the most frequently reported medical conditions in men. It not only affects the individual but also causes strain on a couple’s lifestyle and relationship.

Erectile Dysfunction Available Therapies

PDE5 inhibitors (Sildenafil, Vardenafil, Tadalafil, and Avanafil)

Vasodilators (Alprostadil, Papaverine, and Phentolamine)

Androgens (Testosterone)

(Majorly invasive therapies)

Erectile Dysfunction Key Players

Key players, such as Futura Medical, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Urovant Sciences and N4 Pharma are involved in developing therapies for Erectile Dysfunction. The expected launch of emerging therapies, such as MED2005 (Futura Medical), APC-8000 (Adamis Pharmaceuticals), LCZ696 (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), hMaxi-K gene therapy (Urovant Sciences), Sublingual sildenafil (N4 Pharma) and other treatments

Erectile Dysfunction Market Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Erectile Dysfunction Key Questions Answered in the report

What was the Erectile Dysfunction market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

(%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030? What would be the Erectile Dysfunction market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)? What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Erectile Dysfunction market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Erectile Dysfunction market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Erectile Dysfunction market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)? What would be the Erectile Dysfunction market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030? How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Speak to our Experts @Erectile Dysfunction Market Report

List of Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Erectile Dysfunction Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Erectile Dysfunction Erectile Dysfunction: Market Overview at a Glance Erectile Dysfunction: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Erectile Dysfunction: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Erectile Dysfunction KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Get to know about report @ Erectile Dysfunction Market Outlook

Related Reports

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2025

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025 report delivers an in-depth understanding of Erectile Dysfunction Devices and the historical

Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Erectile Dysfunction – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Erectile Dysfunction in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Erectile Dysfunction Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020

Erectile Dysfunction – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020 ” report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Erectile Dysfunction.

Erectile Dysfunction Pipeline Insights, 2021

Erectile Dysfunction Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Erectile Dysfunction market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve

Contact Us

Yash

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com