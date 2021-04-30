Athleisure Market to Generate $257.1 Billion by 2026, States the Report by AMR

Allied Market Research published a research report on the athleisure market. The findings of the report states that the global market for athleisure garnered $155.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $257.1 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“The athleisure companies have been making several important mergers and acquisition in the view of expanding its operations in both international and domestic market.” said Shankar Bhandalkar, the senior Analyst for consumer goods at Allied Market Research.

The report provides insights on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Rise in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, growth in health & wellness trend among the target customers, and increase in number of millennialare the major factors boosting the growth of the global athleisure market. On the other hand, volatile cost of raw materials and availability of counterfeit brands hamper the growth to certain extent. Conversely, the trend of premiumization and surge in promotional activities and initiatives by various organizations are anticipated to usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the athleisure market globally. It is helpful for market players, new entrants, and investors to determine strategies as per the current scenario and improvise the business model for the next few years.The first phase of the lockdown immensely impacted the athleisure market, suspending the manufacturing activities and disrupting supply chain management. The second wave of covid-19, on the other hand, is further impacting the market, as the government bodies in several regions have issued guidelines for lockdowns.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global athleisure market based onproduct type, gender, distribution channel, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the segments with fastest growth rate and highest revenue generation to accomplish growth in the coming years.

By product type, the sneaker segment generated nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2026. At the same time, the leggings segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline segment garnered nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the online segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% by 2026.

By region, North America held the major share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global athleisure market. The market across the Europe, on the other hand, would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global athleisure market analyzed in the report include Athletic, Asics Corporation, Under Armour, Adidas, Lululemon Puma, Nike, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc., North Face, and Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation.

