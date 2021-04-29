Industrial Explosives Market 2021| Regional Forecast, Challenges, Opportunities, Statistics to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Industrial explosives are chemical mixtures or compounds which are typically made up of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen. These chemicals when subjected to heat, shock or impact undergo rapid decomposition, releasing heat and gases, which expand to form high pressures. These explosives, thereby, find numerous applications in industries including coal mining, metal mining, military and construction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The industrial explosives market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing mineral extraction activities coupled with rapid tunnel construction and development projects. Increasing demands for industrial explosives for open pit mining further fuels market growth. However, the industrial explosives market is negatively influenced due to rising raw material prices and limitations in transportation. Positive outlook towards the mining sector and favorable government opportunities are likely to open growth opportunities for the industrial explosives market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Explosives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial explosives market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry and geography. The global industrial explosives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial explosives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial explosives market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as high explosives and blasting agents. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as mining, construction and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial explosives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial explosives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial explosives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial explosives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the industrial explosives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial explosives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial explosives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial explosives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial explosives companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AEL Intelligent Blasting

Austin Powder Company

Dyno Nobel

Enaex

EXSA S.A.

Hubei Kailong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

NOF Group

Orica Limited

Solar Industries India Limited

