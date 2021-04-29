Plastic Straps Market 2021| Revenue Status, Key Updates, Size, Share Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The plastic straps market was valued at US$ 1,802.47 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,714.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

A plastic strap is basically a flexible flat material which helps to combine, hold, reinforce, or fasten an item. Plastic strapping is utilized for packaging and it is a generic term used to describe all non-metallic straps including extruded polypropylene & polyester straps together with corded or woven polyester straps. The growth of plastic straps market is driven by the increasing use of plastic straps in the paper, steel, and bricks & tiles industries. Plastic strapping materials are produced from polypropylene, polyester, and are available in a wide variety of styles, strengths, and finishes. Strapping can be applied either automatically with a strapping machine or manually with a hand tool. Strapping is widely used across many industries, including shipping large industrial equipment to e-commerce fulfillment centers. Different products of strapping material are available with specific classifications and grades. In the last several years, the popularity of plastic straps has been increased over many other packaging options due to the cost saving benefits and advantages that plastic strapping has to offer over its competitive products.

The Asia-Pacific plastic straps market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027. Increasing demand for plastic straps from various end-use industries, such as packaging, cargo service, and textile, is expected to boost the growth of the market. Countries such as Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia have large packaging industries, which is further contributing to this market. Moreover, global players, such as Auto Strap India, XT Pack, Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Cyklop, are marketing their plastic straps in these countries, which is fueling the plastic straps market growth in Asia Pacific.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns imposed by governments. Chemicals and materials is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. Although, China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries in the world, it is also one of the worst–hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is adversely affecting the global supply chains and manufacturing and sales of various raw materials used in chemical industry as well as the end products. The overall market collapse due to this outbreak is also restraining the plastic straps market growth due to shutdown of factories, obstacle in supply chains, and downturn in world economy.

Market Insights

Rising Preference for Lightweight and Low Cost Strapping Materials Driving Market Growth

Plastic straps are made of polypropylene and polyester materials and are available in a wide variety of designs, strengths, and finishes. These straps are increasingly used in a wide range of industries, such as steel, paper, cloth, cotton, and bricks and tiles. In the past few years, the popularity of plastic strapping has risen over many other packaging options. This is mainly due to the cost-saving advantages plastic strapping offers over its competitive products and efficiency benefits. Metal seals are not required in plastic strapping because either friction or heat seal is used to weld the strap. Also, damage to goods is significantly reduced by using lower cost plastic straps as compared to metal seals.. It is ideal for heavy-duty loads when good initial tension as well as retained tension are required because plastic straps have splendid retained tension properties. This way, even after the package has settled or its size has shrunk, the strap stays tight around the load. There are various high-speed automatic unitizing systems and hand tools for which this strapping form can be used. It is available in a wide variety of lengths, widths, and gauges. Nowadays, high strength plastic strapping is also available for closed rail and open-top shipments of brick, lumber, and other panel products. Due to its lightweight properties, it can be easily folded and shaped from one position to another. This further creates a massive demand for plastic straps across the globe.

