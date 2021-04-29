Motorized Control Valves Market 2027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects | Emerson, Rotork, Johnson Controls

“

The report titled Global Motorized Control Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Motorized Control Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Motorized Control Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Motorized Control Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Motorized Control Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Motorized Control Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Motorized Control Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Motorized Control Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Motorized Control Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Motorized Control Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Motorized Control Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Motorized Control Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , Emerson, Rotork, Johnson Controls, Samson, Flowserve, Belimo, IMI Precision Engineering, Danfoss, Parker, GEMÜ Group, Burkert, Bray International, Honeywell, ARI group, Harold beck, Hora, Schubert & Salzer, Hitachi, RTK, Badger Meter, END-Armaturen GmbH, Heat-Timer Corporation, Tonhe Flow, AEN.TECH, TF Fluid Control Systems, KFM-Regelungstechnik, COVNA Group, Clorius Control, Hansen Technologies, Asured automation, Production

The Motorized Control Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Motorized Control Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Motorized Control Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Motorized Control Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Motorized Control Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Motorized Control Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Motorized Control Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Motorized Control Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Motorized Control Valves Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorized Control Valves

1.2 Motorized Control Valves Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Butterfly Valve

1.2.3 Ball Valve

1.2.4 Globe Valve

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Motorized Control Valves Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 HVAC

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Chemical Engineering

1.3.5 Power

1.3.6 Water

1.3.7 Food and Beverage

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Motorized Control Valves Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Motorized Control Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Motorized Control Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Motorized Control Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Motorized Control Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Motorized Control Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Motorized Control Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Motorized Control Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Motorized Control Valves Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Motorized Control Valves Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Motorized Control Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Motorized Control Valves Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Motorized Control Valves Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Motorized Control Valves Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Motorized Control Valves Production

3.4.1 North America Motorized Control Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Motorized Control Valves Production

3.5.1 Europe Motorized Control Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Motorized Control Valves Production

3.6.1 China Motorized Control Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Motorized Control Valves Production

3.7.1 Japan Motorized Control Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Southeast Asia Motorized Control Valves Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Motorized Control Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Motorized Control Valves Production

3.9.1 India Motorized Control Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Motorized Control Valves Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Motorized Control Valves Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Motorized Control Valves Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Control Valves Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Motorized Control Valves Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Motorized Control Valves Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Emerson

7.1.1 Emerson Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.1.2 Emerson Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Emerson Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Emerson Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Emerson Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Rotork

7.2.1 Rotork Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rotork Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Rotork Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Rotork Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Rotork Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Johnson Controls

7.3.1 Johnson Controls Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johnson Controls Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Johnson Controls Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Samson

7.4.1 Samson Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.4.2 Samson Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Samson Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Samson Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Samson Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Flowserve

7.5.1 Flowserve Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.5.2 Flowserve Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Flowserve Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Flowserve Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Flowserve Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Belimo

7.6.1 Belimo Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.6.2 Belimo Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Belimo Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Belimo Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Belimo Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 IMI Precision Engineering

7.7.1 IMI Precision Engineering Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.7.2 IMI Precision Engineering Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.7.3 IMI Precision Engineering Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 IMI Precision Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 IMI Precision Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Danfoss

7.8.1 Danfoss Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.8.2 Danfoss Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Danfoss Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Danfoss Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Danfoss Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Parker

7.9.1 Parker Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.9.2 Parker Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Parker Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Parker Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Parker Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 GEMÜ Group

7.10.1 GEMÜ Group Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.10.2 GEMÜ Group Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.10.3 GEMÜ Group Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 GEMÜ Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 GEMÜ Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Burkert

7.11.1 Burkert Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.11.2 Burkert Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Burkert Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Burkert Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Burkert Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Bray International

7.12.1 Bray International Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bray International Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Bray International Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Bray International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Bray International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Honeywell

7.13.1 Honeywell Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.13.2 Honeywell Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Honeywell Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ARI group

7.14.1 ARI group Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.14.2 ARI group Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ARI group Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ARI group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ARI group Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Harold beck

7.15.1 Harold beck Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.15.2 Harold beck Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Harold beck Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Harold beck Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Harold beck Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hora

7.16.1 Hora Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hora Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hora Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Hora Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hora Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Schubert & Salzer

7.17.1 Schubert & Salzer Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.17.2 Schubert & Salzer Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Schubert & Salzer Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Schubert & Salzer Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Schubert & Salzer Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Hitachi

7.18.1 Hitachi Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hitachi Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Hitachi Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 RTK

7.19.1 RTK Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.19.2 RTK Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.19.3 RTK Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 RTK Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 RTK Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Badger Meter

7.20.1 Badger Meter Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.20.2 Badger Meter Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Badger Meter Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Badger Meter Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Badger Meter Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 END-Armaturen GmbH

7.21.1 END-Armaturen GmbH Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.21.2 END-Armaturen GmbH Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.21.3 END-Armaturen GmbH Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 END-Armaturen GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 END-Armaturen GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Heat-Timer Corporation

7.22.1 Heat-Timer Corporation Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.22.2 Heat-Timer Corporation Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Heat-Timer Corporation Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Heat-Timer Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Heat-Timer Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Tonhe Flow

7.23.1 Tonhe Flow Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.23.2 Tonhe Flow Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Tonhe Flow Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Tonhe Flow Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Tonhe Flow Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 AEN.TECH

7.24.1 AEN.TECH Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.24.2 AEN.TECH Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.24.3 AEN.TECH Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 AEN.TECH Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 AEN.TECH Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 TF Fluid Control Systems

7.25.1 TF Fluid Control Systems Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.25.2 TF Fluid Control Systems Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.25.3 TF Fluid Control Systems Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 TF Fluid Control Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 TF Fluid Control Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 KFM-Regelungstechnik

7.26.1 KFM-Regelungstechnik Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.26.2 KFM-Regelungstechnik Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.26.3 KFM-Regelungstechnik Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 KFM-Regelungstechnik Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 KFM-Regelungstechnik Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 COVNA Group

7.27.1 COVNA Group Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.27.2 COVNA Group Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.27.3 COVNA Group Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 COVNA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 COVNA Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Clorius Control

7.28.1 Clorius Control Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.28.2 Clorius Control Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Clorius Control Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Clorius Control Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Clorius Control Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Hansen Technologies

7.29.1 Hansen Technologies Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.29.2 Hansen Technologies Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Hansen Technologies Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Hansen Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Hansen Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Asured automation

7.30.1 Asured automation Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.30.2 Asured automation Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Asured automation Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Asured automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Asured automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.31 Cair Euromatic Automation

7.31.1 Cair Euromatic Automation Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.31.2 Cair Euromatic Automation Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.31.3 Cair Euromatic Automation Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.31.4 Cair Euromatic Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.31.5 Cair Euromatic Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.32 Avcon Controls

7.32.1 Avcon Controls Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.32.2 Avcon Controls Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.32.3 Avcon Controls Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.32.4 Avcon Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.32.5 Avcon Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.33 Marsh Automation

7.33.1 Marsh Automation Motorized Control Valves Corporation Information

7.33.2 Marsh Automation Motorized Control Valves Product Portfolio

7.33.3 Marsh Automation Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.33.4 Marsh Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.33.5 Marsh Automation Recent Developments/Updates 8 Motorized Control Valves Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Motorized Control Valves Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Motorized Control Valves

8.4 Motorized Control Valves Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Motorized Control Valves Distributors List

9.3 Motorized Control Valves Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Motorized Control Valves Industry Trends

10.2 Motorized Control Valves Growth Drivers

10.3 Motorized Control Valves Market Challenges

10.4 Motorized Control Valves Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Motorized Control Valves by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Southeast Asia Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Motorized Control Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Motorized Control Valves

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Motorized Control Valves by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Motorized Control Valves by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Motorized Control Valves by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Motorized Control Valves by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Motorized Control Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Motorized Control Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Motorized Control Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Motorized Control Valves by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”