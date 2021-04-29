Tunneling Machinery Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | CREG, CRCHI, Herrenknecht

“

The report titled Global Tunneling Machinery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tunneling Machinery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tunneling Machinery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tunneling Machinery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tunneling Machinery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tunneling Machinery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tunneling Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tunneling Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tunneling Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tunneling Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tunneling Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tunneling Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , CREG, CRCHI, Herrenknecht, NHI, LNSS, Tianhe, JIMT, Komatsu, Hitachi Zosen, Terratec, Kawasaki, STEC, LXCE, Sandvik, SANY GROUP, XCMG, Antraquip, Sunward, BBM Group, Famur, Mitsui Miike Machinery, Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS), MSB Schmittwerke, Production

The Tunneling Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tunneling Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tunneling Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tunneling Machinery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tunneling Machinery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tunneling Machinery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tunneling Machinery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tunneling Machinery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tunneling Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tunneling Machinery

1.2 Tunneling Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 TBMs

1.2.3 Roadheader

1.3 Tunneling Machinery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Coal Mine and Rock

1.3.3 Municipal Engineering

1.3.4 Railway and Highway

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Tunneling Machinery Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 China Tunneling Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Tunneling Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 United States Tunneling Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Tunneling Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Tunneling Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Tunneling Machinery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Tunneling Machinery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Tunneling Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Tunneling Machinery Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Tunneling Machinery Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Tunneling Machinery Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 China Tunneling Machinery Production

3.4.1 China Tunneling Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 China Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Tunneling Machinery Production

3.5.1 Europe Tunneling Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 United States Tunneling Machinery Production

3.6.1 United States Tunneling Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 United States Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Tunneling Machinery Production

3.7.1 Japan Tunneling Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Tunneling Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Tunneling Machinery Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tunneling Machinery Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 CREG

7.1.1 CREG Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.1.2 CREG Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.1.3 CREG Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 CREG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 CREG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CRCHI

7.2.1 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.2.2 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CRCHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CRCHI Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Herrenknecht

7.3.1 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.3.2 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Herrenknecht Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Herrenknecht Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NHI

7.4.1 NHI Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.4.2 NHI Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NHI Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NHI Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 LNSS

7.5.1 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.5.2 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.5.3 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 LNSS Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 LNSS Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tianhe

7.6.1 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tianhe Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tianhe Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 JIMT

7.7.1 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.7.2 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.7.3 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 JIMT Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 JIMT Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Komatsu

7.8.1 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.8.2 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Komatsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Komatsu Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hitachi Zosen

7.9.1 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hitachi Zosen Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Terratec

7.10.1 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.10.2 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Terratec Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Terratec Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kawasaki

7.11.1 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 STEC

7.12.1 STEC Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 STEC Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.12.3 STEC Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 STEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 STEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 LXCE

7.13.1 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.13.3 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 LXCE Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 LXCE Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Sandvik

7.14.1 Sandvik Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sandvik Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Sandvik Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Sandvik Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Sandvik Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 SANY GROUP

7.15.1 SANY GROUP Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.15.2 SANY GROUP Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.15.3 SANY GROUP Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 SANY GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 SANY GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 XCMG

7.16.1 XCMG Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.16.2 XCMG Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.16.3 XCMG Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 XCMG Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 XCMG Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Antraquip

7.17.1 Antraquip Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.17.2 Antraquip Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Antraquip Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Antraquip Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Antraquip Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Sunward

7.18.1 Sunward Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sunward Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Sunward Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Sunward Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Sunward Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 BBM Group

7.19.1 BBM Group Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.19.2 BBM Group Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.19.3 BBM Group Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 BBM Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 BBM Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Famur

7.20.1 Famur Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.20.2 Famur Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Famur Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Famur Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Famur Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Mitsui Miike Machinery

7.21.1 Mitsui Miike Machinery Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.21.2 Mitsui Miike Machinery Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Mitsui Miike Machinery Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Mitsui Miike Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Mitsui Miike Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS)

7.22.1 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.22.2 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 MSB Schmittwerke

7.23.1 MSB Schmittwerke Tunneling Machinery Corporation Information

7.23.2 MSB Schmittwerke Tunneling Machinery Product Portfolio

7.23.3 MSB Schmittwerke Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 MSB Schmittwerke Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 MSB Schmittwerke Recent Developments/Updates 8 Tunneling Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tunneling Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tunneling Machinery

8.4 Tunneling Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Tunneling Machinery Distributors List

9.3 Tunneling Machinery Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Tunneling Machinery Industry Trends

10.2 Tunneling Machinery Growth Drivers

10.3 Tunneling Machinery Market Challenges

10.4 Tunneling Machinery Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tunneling Machinery by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 China Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 United States Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Tunneling Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Tunneling Machinery

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Tunneling Machinery by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Tunneling Machinery by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Tunneling Machinery by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Tunneling Machinery by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tunneling Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tunneling Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Tunneling Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Tunneling Machinery by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”