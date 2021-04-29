Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Gerresheimer, KDC/ONE, Saverglass

“

The report titled Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Perfume and Fragrance Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Perfume and Fragrance Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gerresheimer, KDC/ONE, Saverglass, Albea, Intrapac International, AVON, Verescence, SGB Packaging

Market Segmentation by Product: Bottles

Cans

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Fragrance

Perfume



The Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Perfume and Fragrance Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bottles

1.2.3 Cans

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Fragrance

1.3.3 Perfume

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Industry Trends

2.5.1 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Trends

2.5.2 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Drivers

2.5.3 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Challenges

2.5.4 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Perfume and Fragrance Packaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Perfume and Fragrance Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gerresheimer

11.1.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Gerresheimer Overview

11.1.3 Gerresheimer Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Gerresheimer Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.1.5 Gerresheimer Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Gerresheimer Recent Developments

11.2 KDC/ONE

11.2.1 KDC/ONE Corporation Information

11.2.2 KDC/ONE Overview

11.2.3 KDC/ONE Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 KDC/ONE Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.2.5 KDC/ONE Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 KDC/ONE Recent Developments

11.3 Saverglass

11.3.1 Saverglass Corporation Information

11.3.2 Saverglass Overview

11.3.3 Saverglass Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Saverglass Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.3.5 Saverglass Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Saverglass Recent Developments

11.4 Albea

11.4.1 Albea Corporation Information

11.4.2 Albea Overview

11.4.3 Albea Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Albea Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.4.5 Albea Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Albea Recent Developments

11.5 Intrapac International

11.5.1 Intrapac International Corporation Information

11.5.2 Intrapac International Overview

11.5.3 Intrapac International Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Intrapac International Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Intrapac International Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Intrapac International Recent Developments

11.6 AVON

11.6.1 AVON Corporation Information

11.6.2 AVON Overview

11.6.3 AVON Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 AVON Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.6.5 AVON Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 AVON Recent Developments

11.7 Verescence

11.7.1 Verescence Corporation Information

11.7.2 Verescence Overview

11.7.3 Verescence Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Verescence Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.7.5 Verescence Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Verescence Recent Developments

11.8 SGB Packaging

11.8.1 SGB Packaging Corporation Information

11.8.2 SGB Packaging Overview

11.8.3 SGB Packaging Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 SGB Packaging Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Products and Services

11.8.5 SGB Packaging Perfume and Fragrance Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 SGB Packaging Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Production Mode & Process

12.4 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Sales Channels

12.4.2 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Distributors

12.5 Perfume and Fragrance Packaging Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

