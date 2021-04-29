Adult Medical Imaging Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

“

The report titled Global Adult Medical Imaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adult Medical Imaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adult Medical Imaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adult Medical Imaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult Medical Imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult Medical Imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult Medical Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult Medical Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult Medical Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult Medical Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult Medical Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult Medical Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, Fujifilm, Carestream, Konica Minolta, Shimadzu, Hologic, Mindray, Samsung

Market Segmentation by Product: X-Ray Devices

Ultrasound Devices

MRI

CT

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other



The Adult Medical Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult Medical Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult Medical Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adult Medical Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult Medical Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adult Medical Imaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adult Medical Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult Medical Imaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 X-Ray Devices

1.2.3 Ultrasound Devices

1.2.4 MRI

1.2.5 CT

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Adult Medical Imaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Adult Medical Imaging Industry Trends

2.5.1 Adult Medical Imaging Market Trends

2.5.2 Adult Medical Imaging Market Drivers

2.5.3 Adult Medical Imaging Market Challenges

2.5.4 Adult Medical Imaging Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Adult Medical Imaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adult Medical Imaging Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Adult Medical Imaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Adult Medical Imaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adult Medical Imaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Adult Medical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Adult Medical Imaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adult Medical Imaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Adult Medical Imaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Adult Medical Imaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Adult Medical Imaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Adult Medical Imaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Adult Medical Imaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Siemens

11.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

11.1.2 Siemens Overview

11.1.3 Siemens Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Siemens Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.1.5 Siemens Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Siemens Recent Developments

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

11.2.2 GE Healthcare Overview

11.2.3 GE Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 GE Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.2.5 GE Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

11.3 Philips Healthcare

11.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

11.3.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

11.3.3 Philips Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Philips Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.3.5 Philips Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

11.4 Canon Medical Systems

11.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

11.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview

11.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Canon Medical Systems Recent Developments

11.5 Hitachi Medical

11.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hitachi Medical Overview

11.5.3 Hitachi Medical Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hitachi Medical Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Hitachi Medical Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Hitachi Medical Recent Developments

11.6 Fujifilm

11.6.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fujifilm Overview

11.6.3 Fujifilm Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Fujifilm Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.6.5 Fujifilm Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Fujifilm Recent Developments

11.7 Carestream

11.7.1 Carestream Corporation Information

11.7.2 Carestream Overview

11.7.3 Carestream Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Carestream Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.7.5 Carestream Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Carestream Recent Developments

11.8 Konica Minolta

11.8.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

11.8.2 Konica Minolta Overview

11.8.3 Konica Minolta Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Konica Minolta Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.8.5 Konica Minolta Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Konica Minolta Recent Developments

11.9 Shimadzu

11.9.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

11.9.2 Shimadzu Overview

11.9.3 Shimadzu Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Shimadzu Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.9.5 Shimadzu Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Shimadzu Recent Developments

11.10 Hologic

11.10.1 Hologic Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hologic Overview

11.10.3 Hologic Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hologic Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.10.5 Hologic Adult Medical Imaging SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hologic Recent Developments

11.11 Mindray

11.11.1 Mindray Corporation Information

11.11.2 Mindray Overview

11.11.3 Mindray Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Mindray Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.11.5 Mindray Recent Developments

11.12 Samsung

11.12.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.12.2 Samsung Overview

11.12.3 Samsung Adult Medical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Samsung Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

11.12.5 Samsung Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Adult Medical Imaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Adult Medical Imaging Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Adult Medical Imaging Production Mode & Process

12.4 Adult Medical Imaging Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Adult Medical Imaging Sales Channels

12.4.2 Adult Medical Imaging Distributors

12.5 Adult Medical Imaging Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”