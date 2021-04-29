Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Merck, Henan DaKen Chemical, Henan Tianfu Chemical

“

The report titled Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Merck, Henan DaKen Chemical, Henan Tianfu Chemical, Thermo Fisher, Frontier Scientific, Inc., Hubei Jusheng Technology, Kanto Chemical Co., Inc., Acros Organics

Market Segmentation by Product: 10% Carboxyl Basis

5% Carboxyl Basis

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Preparation of Ultrafiltration Membranes

Laboratory Use



The Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 10% Carboxyl Basis

1.2.3 5% Carboxyl Basis

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Preparation of Ultrafiltration Membranes

1.3.3 Laboratory Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Restraints

3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales

3.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Merck

12.1.1 Merck Corporation Information

12.1.2 Merck Overview

12.1.3 Merck Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Merck Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.1.5 Merck Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Merck Recent Developments

12.2 Henan DaKen Chemical

12.2.1 Henan DaKen Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henan DaKen Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Henan DaKen Chemical Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Henan DaKen Chemical Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.2.5 Henan DaKen Chemical Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Henan DaKen Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Henan Tianfu Chemical

12.3.1 Henan Tianfu Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henan Tianfu Chemical Overview

12.3.3 Henan Tianfu Chemical Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Henan Tianfu Chemical Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.3.5 Henan Tianfu Chemical Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Henan Tianfu Chemical Recent Developments

12.4 Thermo Fisher

12.4.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thermo Fisher Overview

12.4.3 Thermo Fisher Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thermo Fisher Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.4.5 Thermo Fisher Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments

12.5 Frontier Scientific, Inc.

12.5.1 Frontier Scientific, Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Frontier Scientific, Inc. Overview

12.5.3 Frontier Scientific, Inc. Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Frontier Scientific, Inc. Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.5.5 Frontier Scientific, Inc. Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Frontier Scientific, Inc. Recent Developments

12.6 Hubei Jusheng Technology

12.6.1 Hubei Jusheng Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hubei Jusheng Technology Overview

12.6.3 Hubei Jusheng Technology Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hubei Jusheng Technology Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.6.5 Hubei Jusheng Technology Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hubei Jusheng Technology Recent Developments

12.7 Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.

12.7.1 Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. Overview

12.7.3 Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.7.5 Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Acros Organics

12.8.1 Acros Organics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Acros Organics Overview

12.8.3 Acros Organics Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Acros Organics Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Products and Services

12.8.5 Acros Organics Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Acros Organics Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Distributors

13.5 Poly(vinyl chloride) Carboxylated (PVC-COOH) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

