L-Glufosinate Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Bayer (Monsanto), ChemChina (Syngenta), Corteva

The report titled Global L-Glufosinate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global L-Glufosinate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global L-Glufosinate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global L-Glufosinate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global L-Glufosinate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The L-Glufosinate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the L-Glufosinate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global L-Glufosinate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global L-Glufosinate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global L-Glufosinate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global L-Glufosinate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global L-Glufosinate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bayer (Monsanto), ChemChina (Syngenta), Corteva, Nufarm Americas Inc., Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals., YongNong BioSciences., Lier Chemical, Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu Huifeng, Veyong, Jiaruimi

Market Segmentation by Product: Ammonium Salts

Sodium Salts

Acetyl-L-Glufosinate

DowDuPont Inc



Market Segmentation by Application: Herbicide

Pre-harvest Desiccant

Agrochemical



The L-Glufosinate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global L-Glufosinate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global L-Glufosinate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the L-Glufosinate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in L-Glufosinate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global L-Glufosinate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global L-Glufosinate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global L-Glufosinate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 L-Glufosinate Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global L-Glufosinate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ammonium Salts

1.2.3 Sodium Salts

1.2.4 Acetyl-L-Glufosinate

1.2.5 DowDuPont Inc

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global L-Glufosinate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Herbicide

1.3.3 Pre-harvest Desiccant

1.3.4 Agrochemical

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global L-Glufosinate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global L-Glufosinate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global L-Glufosinate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global L-Glufosinate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global L-Glufosinate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 L-Glufosinate Industry Trends

2.4.2 L-Glufosinate Market Drivers

2.4.3 L-Glufosinate Market Challenges

2.4.4 L-Glufosinate Market Restraints

3 Global L-Glufosinate Sales

3.1 Global L-Glufosinate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global L-Glufosinate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global L-Glufosinate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top L-Glufosinate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top L-Glufosinate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top L-Glufosinate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top L-Glufosinate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top L-Glufosinate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top L-Glufosinate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global L-Glufosinate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global L-Glufosinate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top L-Glufosinate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top L-Glufosinate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by L-Glufosinate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global L-Glufosinate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top L-Glufosinate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top L-Glufosinate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by L-Glufosinate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global L-Glufosinate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global L-Glufosinate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global L-Glufosinate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global L-Glufosinate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global L-Glufosinate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global L-Glufosinate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global L-Glufosinate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global L-Glufosinate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global L-Glufosinate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global L-Glufosinate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global L-Glufosinate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global L-Glufosinate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global L-Glufosinate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global L-Glufosinate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global L-Glufosinate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global L-Glufosinate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global L-Glufosinate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global L-Glufosinate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global L-Glufosinate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global L-Glufosinate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global L-Glufosinate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global L-Glufosinate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global L-Glufosinate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global L-Glufosinate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global L-Glufosinate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America L-Glufosinate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America L-Glufosinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America L-Glufosinate Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America L-Glufosinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America L-Glufosinate Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America L-Glufosinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America L-Glufosinate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America L-Glufosinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe L-Glufosinate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe L-Glufosinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe L-Glufosinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe L-Glufosinate Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe L-Glufosinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe L-Glufosinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe L-Glufosinate Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe L-Glufosinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe L-Glufosinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe L-Glufosinate Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe L-Glufosinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe L-Glufosinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific L-Glufosinate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America L-Glufosinate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America L-Glufosinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America L-Glufosinate Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America L-Glufosinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America L-Glufosinate Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America L-Glufosinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America L-Glufosinate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America L-Glufosinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America L-Glufosinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa L-Glufosinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bayer (Monsanto)

12.1.1 Bayer (Monsanto) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bayer (Monsanto) Overview

12.1.3 Bayer (Monsanto) L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bayer (Monsanto) L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.1.5 Bayer (Monsanto) L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Bayer (Monsanto) Recent Developments

12.2 ChemChina (Syngenta)

12.2.1 ChemChina (Syngenta) Corporation Information

12.2.2 ChemChina (Syngenta) Overview

12.2.3 ChemChina (Syngenta) L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ChemChina (Syngenta) L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.2.5 ChemChina (Syngenta) L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ChemChina (Syngenta) Recent Developments

12.3 Corteva

12.3.1 Corteva Corporation Information

12.3.2 Corteva Overview

12.3.3 Corteva L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Corteva L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.3.5 Corteva L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Corteva Recent Developments

12.4 Nufarm Americas Inc.

12.4.1 Nufarm Americas Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nufarm Americas Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Nufarm Americas Inc. L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nufarm Americas Inc. L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.4.5 Nufarm Americas Inc. L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nufarm Americas Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals.

12.5.1 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals. Overview

12.5.3 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals. L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals. L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.5.5 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals. L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals. Recent Developments

12.6 YongNong BioSciences.

12.6.1 YongNong BioSciences. Corporation Information

12.6.2 YongNong BioSciences. Overview

12.6.3 YongNong BioSciences. L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 YongNong BioSciences. L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.6.5 YongNong BioSciences. L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 YongNong BioSciences. Recent Developments

12.7 Lier Chemical

12.7.1 Lier Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lier Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Lier Chemical L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lier Chemical L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.7.5 Lier Chemical L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Lier Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd.

12.8.1 Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd. L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd. L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.8.5 Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd. L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 Jiangsu Huifeng

12.9.1 Jiangsu Huifeng Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Huifeng Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Huifeng L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Huifeng L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.9.5 Jiangsu Huifeng L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Jiangsu Huifeng Recent Developments

12.10 Veyong

12.10.1 Veyong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Veyong Overview

12.10.3 Veyong L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Veyong L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.10.5 Veyong L-Glufosinate SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Veyong Recent Developments

12.11 Jiaruimi

12.11.1 Jiaruimi Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jiaruimi Overview

12.11.3 Jiaruimi L-Glufosinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jiaruimi L-Glufosinate Products and Services

12.11.5 Jiaruimi Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 L-Glufosinate Value Chain Analysis

13.2 L-Glufosinate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 L-Glufosinate Production Mode & Process

13.4 L-Glufosinate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 L-Glufosinate Sales Channels

13.4.2 L-Glufosinate Distributors

13.5 L-Glufosinate Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

