Cannabis Testing Market Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

A Latest intelligence report published by The Insight Partners with title “Cannabis Testing Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cannabis Testing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cannabis Testing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Request for Sample PDF Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001394

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Major Players in Cannabis Testing Market Report Include:

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

CANNABIS TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Software

By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue generator during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market was driven by the factors such as large population countries such as China and India, increasing number of accidents with cannabis intoxication, adoption of trends from western regions in terms of legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis.

Geographically World Cannabis Testing Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Cannabis Testing Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Cannabis Testing Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Cannabis Testing Market:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Cannabis Testing Market Landscape

Cannabis Testing Market – Key Market Dynamics

Cannabis Testing Market – Global Market Analysis

Cannabis Testing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product Type

Cannabis Testing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

Cannabis Testing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Compound

Cannabis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Cannabis Testing Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

Key questions answered:

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Cannabis Testing Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Cannabis Testing Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Cannabis Testing market?

What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

Buy this Report Research @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001394

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876