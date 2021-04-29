Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The pancreatic cancer therapy market is expected to reach US$ 4056.4 million by 2025 from US$ 2011.2 million in 2017; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Major Players in Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market Report Include:

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc

Novartis AG

Celgene Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc

Clovis Oncology

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Pfizer Inc

PANCREATIC CANCER THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market – By Type

Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market– By Therapy

Biologics Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Pancreatic cancer begins when the cells in the pancreas grow uncontrollably. Based on the type of cell affected, pancreatic cancer can be classified into two types, exocrine tumors, and endocrine tumors. These tumors behave differently. Hence they are treated differently. Pancreatic cancer generally diagnosed at a later stage since the symptoms are not easily detected or diagnosed. Factors such as chronic inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), diabetes, smoking, and obesity are some of the identified causes of pancreatic cancer. The pancreatic cancer therapy market growth is attributed to factors such as rise in number of patients suffering with pancreatic cancer, increasing healthcare expenditures for pancreatic drugs and increase in number of therapies launched in the market. Additionally, development of efficient therapy for pancreatic cancer treatment is expected to stimulate the market during the forecast period. However, side effects of the therapies and low success rate of treatments are expected to restrain the market of pancreatic cancer therapy.

Geographically World Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

