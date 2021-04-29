Surgical Suture Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2025

The global surgical suture market accounted to US$ 2,954.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 4,503.3 Mn by 2025.

Major Players in Surgical Suture Market Report Include:

BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

MEDTRONIC

ETHICON USA, LLC

SMITH & NEPHEW

ATRAMAT

DEMETECH CORPORATION

SUTURES INDIA

PÉTERS SURGICAL

TELEFLEX MEDICAL OEM

SERAG-WIESSNER GMBH & CO. KG

SURGICAL SUTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Absorbable Sutures (Natural Sutures, Synthetic Sutures (Polydioxanone Sutures, Polyglactin 910 Sutures, Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures, Polyglycolic Acid Sutures, Others),..)

Non-Absorbable Sutures (Prolene Sutures, Stainless Steel Sutures, Nylon Sutures, Others)

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gynaecology Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

General Surgery

Others

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing number of manufacturers as well as the large number of surgeries such as, knee replacement, hip/ joint replacement surgeries, plastic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries and C section deliveries in the region.

Geographically World Surgical Suture Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Surgical Suture Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Surgical Suture Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

