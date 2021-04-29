Embolization Coils Market 2020-2025 : Comprehensive Analysis, Top Key Players Analysis , COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global embolization coils market accounted to US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,131.24 Mn by 2025.

Major Players in Embolization Coils Market Report Include:

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Cook

Endoshape, Inc

Balth USA LLC

Penumbra, Inc

Three Rivers Medical, Inc.

EMBOLIZATION COILS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

By Material

Platinum

Platinum Tungsten Alloy

Platinum & Hydrogel

By Application

Neurology

Oncology

Urology

Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geographic embolization coils market and it is anticipated to be the third largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a rising prevalence of the brain stroke, coronary diseases and others. Also, the region is investing more on the development of the healthcare industry.

Geographically World Embolization Coils Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Embolization Coils Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Embolization Coils Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

