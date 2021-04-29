Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Deere & Company, Trimble, Heliospectra

“

The report titled Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Deere & Company, Trimble, Heliospectra, AKVA group, AG Leader Technology, LumiGrow

Market Segmentation by Product: Harvesting Management

Silviculture and Fire Management

Logistic and Inventory Management



Market Segmentation by Application: Small Farm

Medium-sized Farm

Large Farm



The Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Harvesting Management

1.2.3 Silviculture and Fire Management

1.2.4 Logistic and Inventory Management

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Small Farm

1.3.3 Medium-sized Farm

1.3.4 Large Farm

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Industry Trends

2.4.2 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Drivers

2.4.3 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Challenges

2.4.4 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Restraints

3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales

3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Deere & Company

12.1.1 Deere & Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Deere & Company Overview

12.1.3 Deere & Company Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Deere & Company Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Products and Services

12.1.5 Deere & Company Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Deere & Company Recent Developments

12.2 Trimble

12.2.1 Trimble Corporation Information

12.2.2 Trimble Overview

12.2.3 Trimble Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Trimble Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Products and Services

12.2.5 Trimble Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Trimble Recent Developments

12.3 Heliospectra

12.3.1 Heliospectra Corporation Information

12.3.2 Heliospectra Overview

12.3.3 Heliospectra Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Heliospectra Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Products and Services

12.3.5 Heliospectra Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Heliospectra Recent Developments

12.4 AKVA group

12.4.1 AKVA group Corporation Information

12.4.2 AKVA group Overview

12.4.3 AKVA group Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AKVA group Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Products and Services

12.4.5 AKVA group Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 AKVA group Recent Developments

12.5 AG Leader Technology

12.5.1 AG Leader Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 AG Leader Technology Overview

12.5.3 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Products and Services

12.5.5 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 AG Leader Technology Recent Developments

12.6 LumiGrow

12.6.1 LumiGrow Corporation Information

12.6.2 LumiGrow Overview

12.6.3 LumiGrow Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LumiGrow Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Products and Services

12.6.5 LumiGrow Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 LumiGrow Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production Mode & Process

13.4 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Channels

13.4.2 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Distributors

13.5 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”