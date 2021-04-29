Portable Espresso Machines Market SWOT Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2027| Handpresso, Wacaco, DeLonghi

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Portable Espresso Machines market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Portable Espresso Machines market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Portable Espresso Machines market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Portable Espresso Machines market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Portable Espresso Machines market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Portable Espresso Machines market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Portable Espresso Machines market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Research Report: Handpresso, Wacaco, DeLonghi, Jura, Philips (Saeco), Melitta, La Marzocco, Nespresso, Ali Group (Rancilio), Gruppo Cimbali, Nuova Simonelli, Panasonic, Illy, Bosch, Mr. Coffee, Simens, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, Staresso, La Pavoni, Bialetti Moka Express, Barsetto, LitchiLive, Nutrichef

Global Portable Espresso Machines Market by Type: Round-backed Mandolin, Carved-top Mandolin, Flat-backed Mandolin

Global Portable Espresso Machines Market by Application: Household, Office, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Portable Espresso Machines market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Portable Espresso Machines market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Portable Espresso Machines market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Portable Espresso Machines market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Portable Espresso Machines market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Portable Espresso Machines market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Portable Espresso Machines market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Portable Espresso Machines market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Portable Espresso Machines Market Overview

1.1 Portable Espresso Machines Product Overview

1.2 Portable Espresso Machines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 MAX Press Below 10 bar

1.2.2 MAX Press Above 10 bar

1.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Espresso Machines Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Espresso Machines Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Espresso Machines Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Espresso Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Espresso Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Espresso Machines Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Espresso Machines Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Espresso Machines as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Espresso Machines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Espresso Machines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable Espresso Machines Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Portable Espresso Machines by Application

4.1 Portable Espresso Machines Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Office

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Espresso Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Portable Espresso Machines by Country

5.1 North America Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Portable Espresso Machines by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Espresso Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Espresso Machines Business

10.1 Handpresso

10.1.1 Handpresso Corporation Information

10.1.2 Handpresso Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Handpresso Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Handpresso Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.1.5 Handpresso Recent Development

10.2 Wacaco

10.2.1 Wacaco Corporation Information

10.2.2 Wacaco Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Wacaco Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Handpresso Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.2.5 Wacaco Recent Development

10.3 DeLonghi

10.3.1 DeLonghi Corporation Information

10.3.2 DeLonghi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DeLonghi Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DeLonghi Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.3.5 DeLonghi Recent Development

10.4 Jura

10.4.1 Jura Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jura Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jura Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Jura Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.4.5 Jura Recent Development

10.5 Philips (Saeco)

10.5.1 Philips (Saeco) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Philips (Saeco) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Philips (Saeco) Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Philips (Saeco) Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.5.5 Philips (Saeco) Recent Development

10.6 Melitta

10.6.1 Melitta Corporation Information

10.6.2 Melitta Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Melitta Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Melitta Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.6.5 Melitta Recent Development

10.7 La Marzocco

10.7.1 La Marzocco Corporation Information

10.7.2 La Marzocco Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 La Marzocco Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 La Marzocco Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.7.5 La Marzocco Recent Development

10.8 Nespresso

10.8.1 Nespresso Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nespresso Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nespresso Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nespresso Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.8.5 Nespresso Recent Development

10.9 Ali Group (Rancilio)

10.9.1 Ali Group (Rancilio) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ali Group (Rancilio) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ali Group (Rancilio) Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ali Group (Rancilio) Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.9.5 Ali Group (Rancilio) Recent Development

10.10 Gruppo Cimbali

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Espresso Machines Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gruppo Cimbali Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gruppo Cimbali Recent Development

10.11 Nuova Simonelli

10.11.1 Nuova Simonelli Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nuova Simonelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nuova Simonelli Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nuova Simonelli Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.11.5 Nuova Simonelli Recent Development

10.12 Panasonic

10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Panasonic Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Panasonic Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.13 Illy

10.13.1 Illy Corporation Information

10.13.2 Illy Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Illy Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Illy Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.13.5 Illy Recent Development

10.14 Bosch

10.14.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Bosch Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Bosch Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.14.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.15 Mr. Coffee

10.15.1 Mr. Coffee Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mr. Coffee Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Mr. Coffee Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Mr. Coffee Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.15.5 Mr. Coffee Recent Development

10.16 Simens

10.16.1 Simens Corporation Information

10.16.2 Simens Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Simens Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Simens Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.16.5 Simens Recent Development

10.17 Keurig

10.17.1 Keurig Corporation Information

10.17.2 Keurig Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Keurig Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Keurig Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.17.5 Keurig Recent Development

10.18 Hamilton Beach

10.18.1 Hamilton Beach Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hamilton Beach Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hamilton Beach Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Hamilton Beach Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.18.5 Hamilton Beach Recent Development

10.19 Staresso

10.19.1 Staresso Corporation Information

10.19.2 Staresso Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Staresso Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Staresso Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.19.5 Staresso Recent Development

10.20 La Pavoni

10.20.1 La Pavoni Corporation Information

10.20.2 La Pavoni Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 La Pavoni Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 La Pavoni Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.20.5 La Pavoni Recent Development

10.21 Bialetti Moka Express

10.21.1 Bialetti Moka Express Corporation Information

10.21.2 Bialetti Moka Express Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Bialetti Moka Express Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Bialetti Moka Express Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.21.5 Bialetti Moka Express Recent Development

10.22 Barsetto

10.22.1 Barsetto Corporation Information

10.22.2 Barsetto Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Barsetto Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Barsetto Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.22.5 Barsetto Recent Development

10.23 LitchiLive

10.23.1 LitchiLive Corporation Information

10.23.2 LitchiLive Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 LitchiLive Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 LitchiLive Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.23.5 LitchiLive Recent Development

10.24 Nutrichef

10.24.1 Nutrichef Corporation Information

10.24.2 Nutrichef Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Nutrichef Portable Espresso Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Nutrichef Portable Espresso Machines Products Offered

10.24.5 Nutrichef Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Espresso Machines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Espresso Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Espresso Machines Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Espresso Machines Distributors

12.3 Portable Espresso Machines Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

