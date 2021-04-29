Running Footwear Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2021–2027| Nike, Adidas, Under Armour

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Running Footwear market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Running Footwear market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Running Footwear market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Running Footwear market.
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Running Footwear market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Running Footwear market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Running Footwear market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Running Footwear Market Research Report: Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Mizuno, New Balance, Brooks, Asics, Puma, Saucony, Lining, 361sport, Anta
Global Running Footwear Market by Type:
Global Running Footwear Market by Application: Professional Sport, Amateur Sport
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Running Footwear market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Running Footwear Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Running Footwear market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Running Footwear market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Running Footwear market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Running Footwear market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Running Footwear market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Running Footwear market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Running Footwear market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Contents
1 Running Footwear Market Overview
1.1 Running Footwear Product Overview
1.2 Running Footwear Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Shock Absorption Type
1.2.2 Stable Support Type
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Running Footwear Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Running Footwear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Running Footwear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Running Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Running Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Running Footwear Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Running Footwear Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Running Footwear Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Running Footwear Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Running Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Running Footwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Running Footwear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Running Footwear Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Running Footwear as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Running Footwear Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Running Footwear Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Running Footwear Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Running Footwear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Running Footwear Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Running Footwear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Running Footwear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Running Footwear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Running Footwear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Running Footwear by Application
4.1 Running Footwear Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Professional Sport
4.1.2 Amateur Sport
4.2 Global Running Footwear Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Running Footwear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Running Footwear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Running Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Running Footwear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Running Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Running Footwear by Country
5.1 North America Running Footwear Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Running Footwear by Country
6.1 Europe Running Footwear Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Running Footwear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Running Footwear by Country
8.1 Latin America Running Footwear Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Running Footwear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Running Footwear Business
10.1 Nike
10.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nike Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nike Running Footwear Products Offered
10.1.5 Nike Recent Development
10.2 Adidas
10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.2.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Adidas Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Nike Running Footwear Products Offered
10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
10.3 Under Armour
10.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
10.3.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Under Armour Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Under Armour Running Footwear Products Offered
10.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development
10.4 Mizuno
10.4.1 Mizuno Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mizuno Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Mizuno Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Mizuno Running Footwear Products Offered
10.4.5 Mizuno Recent Development
10.5 New Balance
10.5.1 New Balance Corporation Information
10.5.2 New Balance Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 New Balance Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 New Balance Running Footwear Products Offered
10.5.5 New Balance Recent Development
10.6 Brooks
10.6.1 Brooks Corporation Information
10.6.2 Brooks Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Brooks Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Brooks Running Footwear Products Offered
10.6.5 Brooks Recent Development
10.7 Asics
10.7.1 Asics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Asics Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Asics Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Asics Running Footwear Products Offered
10.7.5 Asics Recent Development
10.8 Puma
10.8.1 Puma Corporation Information
10.8.2 Puma Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Puma Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Puma Running Footwear Products Offered
10.8.5 Puma Recent Development
10.9 Saucony
10.9.1 Saucony Corporation Information
10.9.2 Saucony Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Saucony Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Saucony Running Footwear Products Offered
10.9.5 Saucony Recent Development
10.10 Lining
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Running Footwear Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Lining Running Footwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Lining Recent Development
10.11 361sport
10.11.1 361sport Corporation Information
10.11.2 361sport Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 361sport Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 361sport Running Footwear Products Offered
10.11.5 361sport Recent Development
10.12 Anta
10.12.1 Anta Corporation Information
10.12.2 Anta Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Anta Running Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Anta Running Footwear Products Offered
10.12.5 Anta Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Running Footwear Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Running Footwear Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Running Footwear Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Running Footwear Distributors
12.3 Running Footwear Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
