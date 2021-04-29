Running Apparel Market Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers| NIKE, ASICS, Adidas

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Running Apparel market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Running Apparel market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Running Apparel market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Running Apparel market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Running Apparel market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Running Apparel market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Running Apparel market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Running Apparel Market Research Report: NIKE, ASICS, Adidas, V.F.Cooporation, Under Armour, Mizuno, PUMA, PEAK, New Balance, Skechers, Amer Sports, Puma, Lining, 361sport, Anta, Hanes

Global Running Apparel Market by Type: Electronics, Non Electronic

Global Running Apparel Market by Application: Professional Sport, Amateur Sport

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Running Apparel market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Running Apparel Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Running Apparel market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Running Apparel market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Running Apparel market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Running Apparel market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Running Apparel market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Running Apparel market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Running Apparel market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Running Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Running Apparel Product Overview

1.2 Running Apparel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hats

1.2.2 Upper Garment

1.2.3 Under Clothing

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Running Apparel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Running Apparel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Running Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Running Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Running Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Running Apparel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Running Apparel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Running Apparel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Running Apparel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Running Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Running Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Running Apparel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Running Apparel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Running Apparel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Running Apparel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Running Apparel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Running Apparel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Running Apparel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Running Apparel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Running Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Running Apparel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Running Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Running Apparel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Running Apparel by Application

4.1 Running Apparel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Professional Sport

4.1.2 Amateur Sport

4.2 Global Running Apparel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Running Apparel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Running Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Running Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Running Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Running Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Running Apparel by Country

5.1 North America Running Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Running Apparel by Country

6.1 Europe Running Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Running Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Running Apparel by Country

8.1 Latin America Running Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Running Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Running Apparel Business

10.1 NIKE

10.1.1 NIKE Corporation Information

10.1.2 NIKE Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 NIKE Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 NIKE Running Apparel Products Offered

10.1.5 NIKE Recent Development

10.2 ASICS

10.2.1 ASICS Corporation Information

10.2.2 ASICS Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ASICS Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 NIKE Running Apparel Products Offered

10.2.5 ASICS Recent Development

10.3 Adidas

10.3.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.3.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Adidas Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Adidas Running Apparel Products Offered

10.3.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.4 V.F.Cooporation

10.4.1 V.F.Cooporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 V.F.Cooporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 V.F.Cooporation Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 V.F.Cooporation Running Apparel Products Offered

10.4.5 V.F.Cooporation Recent Development

10.5 Under Armour

10.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.5.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Under Armour Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Under Armour Running Apparel Products Offered

10.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.6 Mizuno

10.6.1 Mizuno Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mizuno Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mizuno Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mizuno Running Apparel Products Offered

10.6.5 Mizuno Recent Development

10.7 PUMA

10.7.1 PUMA Corporation Information

10.7.2 PUMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PUMA Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 PUMA Running Apparel Products Offered

10.7.5 PUMA Recent Development

10.8 PEAK

10.8.1 PEAK Corporation Information

10.8.2 PEAK Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 PEAK Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 PEAK Running Apparel Products Offered

10.8.5 PEAK Recent Development

10.9 New Balance

10.9.1 New Balance Corporation Information

10.9.2 New Balance Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 New Balance Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 New Balance Running Apparel Products Offered

10.9.5 New Balance Recent Development

10.10 Skechers

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Running Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Skechers Running Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Skechers Recent Development

10.11 Amer Sports

10.11.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

10.11.2 Amer Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Amer Sports Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Amer Sports Running Apparel Products Offered

10.11.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

10.12 Puma

10.12.1 Puma Corporation Information

10.12.2 Puma Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Puma Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Puma Running Apparel Products Offered

10.12.5 Puma Recent Development

10.13 Lining

10.13.1 Lining Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lining Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lining Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Lining Running Apparel Products Offered

10.13.5 Lining Recent Development

10.14 361sport

10.14.1 361sport Corporation Information

10.14.2 361sport Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 361sport Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 361sport Running Apparel Products Offered

10.14.5 361sport Recent Development

10.15 Anta

10.15.1 Anta Corporation Information

10.15.2 Anta Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Anta Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Anta Running Apparel Products Offered

10.15.5 Anta Recent Development

10.16 Hanes

10.16.1 Hanes Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hanes Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hanes Running Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hanes Running Apparel Products Offered

10.16.5 Hanes Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Running Apparel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Running Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Running Apparel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Running Apparel Distributors

12.3 Running Apparel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

