Chronic Bronchitis Pipeline Insight 2021 by DelveInsight

Chronic Bronchitis Pipeline: Geography Covered

Global

Chronic Bronchitis Overview

Chronic bronchitis is a type of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). COPD, refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. It includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Most people with COPD have both emphysema and chronic bronchitis, however, the severity of each type may be different from person to person.

Chronic Bronchitis Key Players

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Chronic Bronchitis Drugs

Ivacaftor

IONIS-ENAC-2.5

MEDI3506

CHF6001

Chronic Bronchitis Causes

The cause of chronic bronchitis is usually long-term exposure to irritants that damage the lungs and airways. Commonly, cigarette smoke is the main cause. Pipe, cigar, and other types of tobacco smoke can also cause chronic bronchitis, especially when inhaled. Exposure to other inhaled irritants namely passive smoke, air pollution, and chemical fumes or dusts from the environment or workplace can contribute to chronic bronchitis. Rarely, a genetic condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency can play a role in causing chronic bronchitis.

Chronic Bronchitis Risk Factors

The risk factors for chronic bronchitis include smoking, long-term exposure to other lung irritants, age (most people who have chronic bronchitis are at least 40 years old when their symptoms begin) and genetics. Also, smokers who get chronic bronchitis are more likely to get it if they have a family history of COPD.

Chronic Bronchitis Diagnosis

The condition is diagnosed with the help of a medical and family history, symptoms and lab tests, such as lung function tests, a chest x-ray or CT scan, and blood tests. There is no cure for chronic bronchitis. However, treatments can help with symptoms, slow the progress of the disease, and improve the ability of the patient to stay active.

Chronic Bronchitis Pipeline Report

Initially, the patient with the condition may have no symptoms or only mild symptoms. As the disease gets worse, the symptoms usually become more severe. They may include frequent coughing or a cough that produces a lot mucus, wheezing, whistling or squeaky sound while breathing, shortness of breath, especially with physical activity and tightness in chest. Some people with chronic bronchitis get frequent respiratory infections such as colds and the flu. In severe cases, chronic bronchitis may cause weight loss, weakness in lower muscles, and swelling in ankles, feet, or legs.

Chronic Bronchitis Treatment

Treatments includes airway openers (bronchodilators), anti-inflammatory drugs (lessen the swelling), oxygen therapy or a lung transplant. The treatment may further incorporate specialized rehab program, exercise, vaccination and other lifestyle changes to treat the condition and prognosis of the disease. Medication and lifestyle changes can lessen the symptoms of the condition and may slow or stop the disease from getting worse. Many people live with moderate symptoms for a long time, and breathe on their own without supplemental oxygen. However, the first step for smokers is to quit smoking. The lungs will not fully recover, but the rate of decline will be much slower.

Chronic Bronchitis Emerging Therapy

The pipeline for Chronic Bronchitis has a few key candidates. The emerging key products, which are expected to enter the Chronic Bronchitis market in the coming years, which includes CHF6001, Ivacaftor (VX-770), IONIS-ENAC-2.5 and MEDI3506. These therapies mentioned below are under mid and late-phase clinical development and the launch of these therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2021–2030.

