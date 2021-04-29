Europe Cannabis Testing Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Cannabis Testing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Cannabis Testing Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe cannabis testing market is expected to reach US$ 770.30 million by 2027 from US$ 431.58 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Medicinal Cannabis is now legal in most of the regions across the world. It is crucial to test the cannabis products used for medicinal purposes to avoid side effects. Cannabis testing is used in various applications that include determining the concentration of cannabis in various analytical samples such as pharmaceutical drugs, and detection of contaminants such as bacteria and fungi. Further, the Cannabis testing is also performed for the determination of trace metals, such as arsenic and cadmium that can adversely impact human health if remained unchecked. These tests are performed with the help of various analytical techniques such as chromatography, spectrometry, ELISA, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Major key players covered in this report:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sciex (Danaher)

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

Cannasafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Inc.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Cannabis Testing Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Cannabis Testing market segments and regions.

By Product

Chromatography Instruments Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography

Spectroscopy Mass Spectrometry Atomic Spectrometry

Consumables Standard and CRMs

Software

By Service

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

Genetic Testing

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

The research on the Europe Cannabis Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Cannabis Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Cannabis Testing market.

