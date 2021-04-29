Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight by DelveInsight

“Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline” report has been added to DelveInsight

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competitors, launch date along with product development activities.

“Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Pipeline Insights, 2021” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline: Geography Covered

Global

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Overview

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is defined as the heterogeneous breast cancer phenotype where the estrogen and progesterone receptor are negative, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), and there is a lack of overexpression of HER2, as assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC), or the absence of its gene amplification, as assessed by fluorescence in situ hybridization technique. The epidemiological risk factor profiles also vary between TNBC (ER-PR-HER2-) and other breast cancers.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Key Players

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche

Immunomedics

Merck

And many others

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Drugs

Lynparza

Tercentriq (Atezolizumab)

Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy

Keytruda

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

A detailed picture of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Emerging Therapy

Upcoming therapies such as Atezolizumab (Tecentriq; Hoffmann-La Roche), Ipatasertib (Hoffmann-La Roche), Enzalutamide (XtandiI; Astellas Pharma), Cobimetinib (Cotellic; Hoffmann-La Roche), Capivasertib (AZD5363; AstraZeneca), Pembrolizumab (Imprime PGG; HiberCell), Rucaparib (Rubraca; Clovis Oncology), and Niraparib (Zejula; Tesaro Bio) have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the TNBC market size during the study period. Few of them have been described below:

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

TNBCs are frequently identified as hyper dense masses without associated calcifications. The majority of TNBCs are histologically classified as high-grade, invasive, ductal carcinomas of no special type with basal-like features. Central necrosis, pushing tumor borders, a conspicuous lymphocytic infiltrate, and fibrosis are common histologic features.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Report

TNBC frequently metastasizes to the viscera, liver, lung or brain. However, this is not always the case as it may also have an oligometastatic phenotype closer to ER+ BC, with only lymph node and bone disease. TNBC is also heterogeneous in terms of time of recurrence. TNBC has a higher rate of recurrence in the first 5 years and a lower rate of recurrence afterwards. The pattern of late recurrence is generally associated with less aggressive disease, frequently with bone metastases.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Report Highlights

As per breastcancer.org, about 70% of breast cancers diagnosed in people with an inherited BRCA mutation, particularly BRCA1, are triple-negative.

As per several secondary sources, it can be concluded that TNBCs are significantly larger and of higher grade, but less likely to have lymph node metastases than non-TNBCs.

List of Table of content

Report Introduction Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Current Treatment Patterns Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Discontinued Products Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Product Profiles Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Key Companies Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Unmet Needs Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Future Perspectives Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

