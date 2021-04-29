Ophthalmoscopes Market 2021 Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The ophthalmoscopes market accounted to US$ 216.79 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 322.13 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe is recognized as a developed market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the diabetes and growing population which are driving the growth of number patients living with eye disorders across the region.

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Welch Allyn

Heine Optotechnik GmBH & Co.KG

Iridex Corporation

American Diagnostic Corporation

Halma Plc

Honsun

Guangzhou Bisen Medical Co., Limited

Lumenis

In 2015, across the globe approximately 34.3 million people were registered as blind, an additional around 24.3 million had severe vision impairment, 214 million had moderate vision impairment, and 663 million had near vision impairment. Vision loss is the third largest cause of impairment after anaemia and hearing loss. Cataract is the other most commonly observed eye disorder that is found in the developing nations were the access to the qualified professionals are less. Therefore, the cataract is responsible for more than 50% of the cases of blindness in some of the areas which is likely to increase the demand for the ophthalmologists to grow. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the ophthalmoscopes is likely to grow in the coming future.

The rise in the prevalence of the vision impairment and other eye diseases are leading to the increasing number of patients for diagnosis and treatments. The rise in the diagnosis and treatments are rowing due to the rising awareness and change in the healthcare facilities and services. The technological advancements are driving more research and developments across the medical device industries. Owing to the advancement in the medical device industry, the healthcare industry has witnessed significant growth due to transformations during the last few years.

