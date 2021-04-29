Neurostimulation Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Boston Scientific Corporation, Cogentix Medical, Elkem Silicones

Neurostimulation is an advanced treatment for reducing chronic pain and improve the quality of life of people who are paralyzed or suffer from severe losses to sense organs. Neurostimulation devices are often surgically implanted in the patient and function with the help of thin wires or leads. These devices function by initiating stimulation of nerve impulses or by inhibiting pain signals produced at target sites that include autonomic nervous system, deep nuclei of the brain, peripheral nervous system, and central nervous system.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and growing demand for neurostimulation devices as a therapy are anticiapated to fuel the growth of neurostimulation devices market during the forecast period. The availability of external funding for executing research and development exercises as well as growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are offer significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the neurostimulation devices market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cogentix Medical, Elkem Silicones, Integer Holdings Corporation, LivaNova, Inc., Medtronic, Neuronetics, Neuros Medical, and Nevro Corp among others.

The “Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global neurostimulation devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global neurostimulation devices market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is classified as, deep brain stimulation device, spinal cord stimulation device, sacral nerve stimulation device, vagus nerve stimulation device, and gastric electric stimulation device. Based on application, the neurostimulation devices market is categorized as, pain management, epilepsy, depression, parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, urinary and fecal incontinence, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neurostimulation devices market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neurostimulation devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The therapeutic respiratory devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global therapeutic respiratory devices market based on product, technology, and filters. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Neurostimulation Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Neurostimulation Devices Market market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

