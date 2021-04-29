Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 2021 Trending News,Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated

Peripheral vascular disease (PVD), a blood circulation disorder causes the blood vessels outside of the heart and brain to block, narrow, or spasm. This occurs either in the arteries or veins. PVD causes pain, fatigue, in patient’s legs. This can be treated by surgeries like angioplasty or vascular surgery. These surgeries include devices like catheters, stents, guidewires and others. Such devices used to treat peripheral vascular disease (PVD), are termed as Peripheral vascular devices.

The peripheral vascular devices market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rising global prevalence of venous diseases, growing global geriatric population and respiratory disorders, increasing demand for minimally invasive endovascular procedures, increasing lifestyle diseases is expected to boost peripheral vascular devices market. However, stringent regulations for peripheral vascular devices market surgery may hamper the market growth.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, COOK, Terumo Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Cardinal Health among others.

The “Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global peripheral vascular devices market with detailed market segmentation by product and end user. The global peripheral vascular devices Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global peripheral vascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The product segment includes peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters, PTA guidewires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices & inferior vena cava filters. The distribution channel segment is further segmented into retail, online and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, specialty clinics and others.

The peripheral vascular devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global peripheral vascular devices Market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall peripheral vascular devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

