PACS and RIS Market Huge Revenue of US$ 5,441.87 million by 2027 with Top Eminent Players – General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM, Novarad

The PACS and RIS Market was valued at US$ million 2,836.65 in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,441.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The picture archiving and communication system (PACS) manages, retrieves, stores, and distributes the medical images. In the field of radiology, it is used for sharing and viewing diagnostic images. A radiology information system (RIS) is a software system used for handling medical images and other associated data. RIS retains track of radiology imaging orders and data of bills. It is used along with PACS and vendor-neutral archives (VNAs). RIS manages image archives, keeps records, and billing.

The survey report titled "PACS and RIS Market 2021" has been crafted based on the core factors that summarizes every core aspect stating that describes a series of passages through the data ranging from fundamental information to a conclusive forecast 2021-2027.

Top Vendors of PACS and RIS Market :-

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Siemens AG

IBM

Novarad

By Product

PACS Orthopedic PACS Cardiology PACS Oncology PACS Dental PACS Others

RIS

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Deployment

Web Based

On Premise

Cloud Based

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

All measurement sharing, segmentation, and analysis were evaluated using a secondary source and a proven primary source. The PACS and RIS Market Report starts with a basic overview of the industry lifecycle, application, definition, classification and industry chain structure to help you understand how key customers meet the market’s needs and customer requirements. It is. The characteristics it provides.

Report Highlights:

– A detailed overview of the parent market

– market dynamics in the industry

– In-depth PACS and RIS market segmentation

– Historical, current, and planned market sizes in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape

– Strategic proposal of major players and products

– Potential growth and niche markets, geographical areas

– Neutral perspective on PACS and RIS market performance

-Market players must have the information to maintain and strengthen market share.

The data provided in the PACS and RIS Market research report is quantitative enough to be understood not only qualitatively but also overall market growth and development. Later in the report, comprehensive studies were conducted on manufacturing cost structure and evaluation. This report casts light on contractors providing raw materials, and also forms a key part of this research by forming an industry chain structure in the PACS and RIS Market.

