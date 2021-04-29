Descriptive overview of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market explaining its treatment Market and drugs

“Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market” report has been added to DelveInsight

About Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Disease

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by progressive weakness and impaired sensory function in the legs and arms mainly caused by damage to the myelin sheath (the fatty covering that wraps around and protects nerve fibers) of the peripheral nerves.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market: Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Overview

CIDP can be categorized into Typical CIDP and Atypical CIDP. Typical CIDP is the presence of both proximal and distal muscle weakness. Atypical CIDP includes the multifocal acquired demyelinating sensory and motor neuropathy, Distal acquired demyelinating symmetric neuropathy, Focal CIDP, Pure motor CIDP, Pure sensory CIDP. Although CIDP can occur at any age and in both genders, but it is more common in in men than women and the highest number of people affected with CIDP are found in the age-group of 65 and above years.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Report

The disease often presents with symptoms that include tingling or numbness (beginning in the toes and fingers), weakness of the arms and legs, loss of deep tendon reflexes (areflexia), fatigue, and abnormal sensations. CIDP usually presents in the “classical” form as the symmetrical disorder with proximal and distal weakness but also can manifest as a variety of other subtypes that can be multifocal or selectively involve sensory or motor nerve fibers. In rare cases, CIDP displays acute onset and fast deterioration in the early phases, followed by chronic progression.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Insights

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a relatively rare, treatable, peripheral nerve disorder of an autoimmune basis. The primary goal of CIDP treatment is to reduce symptoms of weakness, sensory loss, imbalance, and pain along with improving functional status (such as reduce disability and handicap). The ideal therapy aimed to maintain long-term remission in patients with CIDP. There are many disease-modifying treatments for CIDP, but conventional therapies such as corticosteroids, Plasma Exchange (PE), and Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) are considered as the first-line therapies.

Key Insights Executive summary Methodology Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Overview Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy Disease Organizations Epidemiology and Patient Population Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) in 7MM United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology Treatment for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Treatment Algorithm Unmet Needs Marketed drugs Emerging Therapies Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP): 7MM Market Analysis United States: Market Outlook EU-5 countries: Market Outlook Japan Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers Case Studies Reimbursement policies SWOT Analysis KOL Views Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

