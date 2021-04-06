Small Arms Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value| Heckler & Koch,Israel Military Industries,Alliant Techsystems,Nammo Group,Smith & Wesson

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Small Arms Market Insights, to 2026″ with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Small Arms market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BAE Systems, Heckler & Koch,Israel Military Industries,Alliant Techsystems,Nammo Group,Smith & Wesson,Indian Ordnance Factories,Arsenal Jsco,Glock Perfection,Fn Herstal,Zak3ady Mechaniczne Tarnow,Financial Highlights,Orbital ATK,STURM,Ruger & Company,Freedom Group,General Dynamics,Forjas Taurus,Herstal,Beretta Holding.



Small arms is defined as the guns which are light as well as easy to carry. It is widely used in armed forces in order to denote infantry weapons an individual soldier may carry. It include handguns and long guns, such as rifles & carbines, sub-machine guns, assault rifles, and light machine guns and others. It widely consists of commercial industry, which is involved in the research and development, production, engineering as well as servicing of military material, equipment, & facilities. Upsurge in participation in hunting and shooting sports, increase in demand for self-defense and law enforcement, and political instability has also played an important role in positively impacting the growth of the market.



Market Competition

According to the Regional Segmentation the Small Arms Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

What’s Trending in Market:

Varied technological advancements for instance corner shot assault rifles, smart guns and 3D printed guns

Challenges:

Illicit Arms Trade and Trafficking

Indiscriminate Use of Small Arms

Policy Challenges for New Technologies



Restraints:

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Incidences of Wars and Cross-Border Conflicts

Increasing Civilian Use of Small Arms and Rise in Terrorism



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), Technology (Guided, Unguided), Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), End User (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), Caliber (5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM), Cutting Type (Rifled, Smooth Bore)

