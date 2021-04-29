Descriptive overview of Shingles Market explaining its treatment Market and drugs

“Shingles Market” report has been added to DelveInsight

The Shingles Market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Shingles market

About Shingles Disease

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster (HZ), is a viral infection caused by the chickenpox virus, varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Herpes zoster results from activation of the virus, which in many instances has remained latent for years following a primary chickenpox infection. Once active, the virus travels along a nerve to the skin and causes a rash.

Shingles Market: Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Shingles Market Companies

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Maruho

And many others

Shingles Drugs

Famvir (famciclovir)

Valtrex (valacyclovir)

Amenalief (amenamevir)

Shingrix

Shingles Market Overview

During chickenpox, the virus spreads in the bloodstream and infects collections of nerve cells (ganglia) of the spinal or cranial nerves. The virus remains in the ganglia in an inactive (dormant or latent) state. The virus may never cause symptoms again, or it may reactivate many years later. When it reactivates, the virus travels down the nerve fibers to the skin, where it creates painful sores resembling those of chickenpox. This outbreak of sores (shingles) almost always appears on a strip of the skin over the infected nerve fibers and only on one side of the body. This strip of skin, the area supplied by nerve fibers from a single spinal nerve region, is called a dermatome. Sores may also appear on the dermatomes or next to the affected dermatome.

Shingles Symptoms

Early symptoms of shingles may include fever and general weakness. During the 2 or 3 days before shingles development, most people have pain, a tingling sensation, or itching in a strip of skin (a dermatome) on one side of the body. Clusters of small, fluid-filled blisters surrounded by a small red area then develop on the strip of skin. Typically, the blisters occur only on the limited area of skin supplied by the infected nerve fibers. They are most common on the torso and face, but they can occur elsewhere as well. In rare cases, the rash appears on the lower body. Though, Shingles may develop at any age but is most common after age 50. The chance of developing shingles increases as people age.

Shingles Market Report

Shingrix vaccine has been approved by the US FDA to prevent shingles and is recommended for adults aged 50 years and older. Other than this vaccine, Shingles treatments include several antiviral drugs such as famciclovir or valacyclovir. These drugs do not cure the disease, but they can help relieve shingles symptoms and shorten their duration. Pain–reliving drugs, anti-inflammation drugs, narcotic medications and others are also prescribed for treatment of the symptoms.

Shingles Market Insights

Shingles rates have been increasing in the United States over a long period of time and the reasons for this are unclear. This trend continues among younger and middle aged adults, however since 2008 the rates among older adults have been plateauing.

Shingles Treatment Market

Treatment for Shingles must be initiated by a dermatologist or other health-care provider within 3 days of getting the rash. Ideally, if the treatment is initiated within 3 days, it can prevent possible complications, such as long-lasting nerve pain. However, receiving treatment after 3 days still has benefits.

Shingles Market Report Highlights

Shingles symptoms are usually less severe in children than in adults.

Postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) is the most common complication of herpes zoster. PHN is pain that persists in the area where the rash once was for more than 90 days after rash onset, which can last for weeks or months, and occasionally, for years. About 1 in 10 adults with herpes zoster develop PHN.

List of Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Shingles Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Shingles Shingles Market Overview Shingles: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Shingles Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Shingles Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Shingles: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Shingles KOL Views Shingles Market Drivers Shingles Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

