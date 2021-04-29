Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Carbon Engineering, ClimeWorks, Global Thermostat

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Carbon Engineering, ClimeWorks, Global Thermostat, … Market Segment by Product Type: Direct air capture (DAC) is a process of capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the ambient air (as opposed to capturing from point sources, such as a cement factory or biomass power plant) and generating a concentrated stream of CO2 for sequestration or utilization. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market The global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Breakdown Data

Physical Absorption in Liquid Media

Adsorption on Solid Media Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Segment by Application: Synthetic Fuels

Chemicals

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis

1.2.1 Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size Growth Rate: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Physical Absorption in Liquid Media

1.2.3 Adsorption on Solid Media

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Synthetic Fuels

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Revenue by Players (2019-2020)

3.2 Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market

3.5 Key Players Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size (2019-2026) 5 Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Application (2019-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 North America Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Forecast (2019-2026)

7.2 Europe Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Forecast (2019-2026)

8.2 China Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.3 China Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Forecast (2019-2026)

9.2 Japan Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Forecast (2019-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Carbon Engineering

11.1.1 Carbon Engineering Company Details

11.1.2 Carbon Engineering Business Overview

11.1.3 Carbon Engineering Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Introduction

11.1.4 Carbon Engineering Revenue in Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Business (2019-2020))

11.1.5 Carbon Engineering Recent Development

11.2 ClimeWorks

11.2.1 ClimeWorks Company Details

11.2.2 ClimeWorks Business Overview

11.2.3 ClimeWorks Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Introduction

11.2.4 ClimeWorks Revenue in Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Business (2019-2020))

11.2.5 ClimeWorks Recent Development

11.3 Global Thermostat

11.3.1 Global Thermostat Company Details

11.3.2 Global Thermostat Business Overview

11.3.3 Global Thermostat Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Introduction

11.3.4 Global Thermostat Revenue in Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Business (2019-2020))

11.3.5 Global Thermostat Recent Development 12 Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis 13 Key Findings in This Report

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

