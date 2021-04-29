Increasing number of internet subscriber’s offers lucrative opportunity to the India data consumption market is expected to reach 916.6 million in 2027

The India internet subscriber base stood at 493.9 million and it is expected to reach 916.6 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Internet services especially communication and entertainment services will continue to fuel the growth of data consumption in India. Availability of 4G services at an affordable rate has added a huge number of first-time internet subscribers in recent times and this trend is expected to continue with further launch of 5G services in coming years. Rapid rise and adoption of 4G technology in the country is one of the primary reason for increasing data consumption per user. The growth of data consumption by wireless subscribers has attained a new level leading to unprecedented growth of the telecom sector.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Strategic Insights

2019: Vodafone Idea announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network. According to the partnership the Sun TV’s content would be available to Vodafone Idea’s customers.

2018: Reliance Jio Infocomm launched India’s First VOLTE international roaming. Through this VoLTE based international roaming international roamers would be able enjoy HD voice and LTE high speed Data.

2018: Reliance Communications Limited launched Reliance IP Centrex, India’s first hosted Enterprise IP telephony solution powered by the futuristic IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) network core.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market segments and regions.

The research on the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market.

