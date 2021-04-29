Europe Security Screening Market worth $2.59 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.8% | Key Players: Aware, Inc., Anviz Global, Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Security Screening Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Security Screening Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Security screening market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.51 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.59 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The expansion of airport infrastructure owing to the increase in the air passenger traffic and unexpected incidences that resulted in terrorist attacks due to weak security are the key factors driving the growth of the security screening market. Moreover, the increasing development of urban infrastructure is anticipated to boost the security screening market growth in the near future. However, Apprehensions around X-ray radiation impacts on health, limiting the growth and Discrepancies in the Security Sector are the factors that are hampering the growth of security screening market. Owing to the health concerns due to radiations released by full-body x-ray scanners that can cause cancer, the deployment of these scanners is restricted to certain limitations. Several governments do not support the use of these scanners and have banned them in their country. For instance, the European Union banned the use of X-ray for body scanning from all the European airports. However, alternative body scanners such as millimeter-wave scanners are used at the airports in the region as they do not emit harmful radiations.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Security Screening Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Security Screening Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Security Screening Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Security Screening Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Security Screening Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Security Screening Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Security Screening Market.

