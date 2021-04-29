IoT in Smart Farming Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Cisco, IBM, KaaIoT Technologies, Oracle

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global IoT in Smart Farming market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global IoT in Smart Farming market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IoT in Smart Farming market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IoT in Smart Farming market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global IoT in Smart Farming market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global IoT in Smart Farming market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cisco, IBM, K Precision Farming

Precision Forestry

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farm Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others IoT Technologies, Oracle, Trimble, Virtus Nutrition, John Deere, Precision Planting, Accenture, AGCO, Auroras, CEMA, DigiReach, Libelium, Link Labs, Mouser Electronics, Postscapes, Pycno, SemiosBio Technologies, Senix, Senseye, Sensolus, SmartFarming, Softweb Solutions, Solution Analysts, Topcon Positioning Systems Market Segment by Product Type: Hardware

Software

Service IoT in Smart Farming Market Segment by Application: Precision Farming

Precision Forestry

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farm Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report IoT in Smart Farming market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1893799/global-iot-in-smart-farming-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1893799/global-iot-in-smart-farming-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IoT in Smart Farming market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT in Smart Farming market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT in Smart Farming market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT in Smart Farming market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT in Smart Farming market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hardware

1.3.3 Software

1.3.4 Service

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Precision Farming

1.4.3 Precision Forestry

1.4.4 Livestock Monitoring

1.4.5 Fish Farm Monitoring

1.4.6 Smart Greenhouse

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 IoT in Smart Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IoT in Smart Farming Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)

2.3 IoT in Smart Farming Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 IoT in Smart Farming Market Trends

2.3.2 IoT in Smart Farming Market Drivers 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 IoT in Smart Farming Revenue by Players (2019-2020)

3.2 IoT in Smart Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT in Smart Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT in Smart Farming Market

3.5 Key Players IoT in Smart Farming Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players IoT in Smart Farming Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Type (2019-2026) 5 Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Application (2019-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America IoT in Smart Farming Market Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 North America IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT in Smart Farming Market Forecast (2019-2026)

7.2 Europe IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT in Smart Farming Market Forecast (2019-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IoT in Smart Farming Market Forecast (2019-2026)

9.2 Latin America IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IoT in Smart Farming Market Forecast (2019-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa IoT in Smart Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Cisco Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 IBM Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.2.5 IBM Recent Development

11.3 KaaIoT Technologies

11.3.1 KaaIoT Technologies Company Details

11.3.2 KaaIoT Technologies Business Overview

11.3.3 KaaIoT Technologies IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.3.4 KaaIoT Technologies Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.3.5 KaaIoT Technologies Recent Development

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Oracle Company Details

11.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.4.3 Oracle IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.4.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.5 Trimble

11.5.1 Trimble Company Details

11.5.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.5.3 Trimble IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.5.4 Trimble Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.5.5 Trimble Recent Development

11.6 Virtus Nutrition

11.6.1 Virtus Nutrition Company Details

11.6.2 Virtus Nutrition Business Overview

11.6.3 Virtus Nutrition IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.6.4 Virtus Nutrition Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.6.5 Virtus Nutrition Recent Development

11.7 John Deere

11.7.1 John Deere Company Details

11.7.2 John Deere Business Overview

11.7.3 John Deere IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.7.4 John Deere Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.7.5 John Deere Recent Development

11.8 Precision Planting

11.8.1 Precision Planting Company Details

11.8.2 Precision Planting Business Overview

11.8.3 Precision Planting IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.8.4 Precision Planting Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.8.5 Precision Planting Recent Development

11.9 Accenture

11.9.1 Accenture Company Details

11.9.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.9.3 Accenture IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.9.4 Accenture Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.9.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.10 AGCO

11.10.1 AGCO Company Details

11.10.2 AGCO Business Overview

11.10.3 AGCO IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

11.10.4 AGCO Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

11.10.5 AGCO Recent Development

11.11 Auroras

10.11.1 Auroras Company Details

10.11.2 Auroras Business Overview

10.11.3 Auroras IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.11.4 Auroras Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.11.5 Auroras Recent Development

11.12 CEMA

10.12.1 CEMA Company Details

10.12.2 CEMA Business Overview

10.12.3 CEMA IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.12.4 CEMA Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.12.5 CEMA Recent Development

11.13 DigiReach

10.13.1 DigiReach Company Details

10.13.2 DigiReach Business Overview

10.13.3 DigiReach IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.13.4 DigiReach Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.13.5 DigiReach Recent Development

11.14 Libelium

10.14.1 Libelium Company Details

10.14.2 Libelium Business Overview

10.14.3 Libelium IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.14.4 Libelium Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.14.5 Libelium Recent Development

11.15 Link Labs

10.15.1 Link Labs Company Details

10.15.2 Link Labs Business Overview

10.15.3 Link Labs IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.15.4 Link Labs Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.15.5 Link Labs Recent Development

11.16 Mouser Electronics

10.16.1 Mouser Electronics Company Details

10.16.2 Mouser Electronics Business Overview

10.16.3 Mouser Electronics IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.16.4 Mouser Electronics Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.16.5 Mouser Electronics Recent Development

11.17 Postscapes

10.17.1 Postscapes Company Details

10.17.2 Postscapes Business Overview

10.17.3 Postscapes IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.17.4 Postscapes Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.17.5 Postscapes Recent Development

11.18 Pycno

10.18.1 Pycno Company Details

10.18.2 Pycno Business Overview

10.18.3 Pycno IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.18.4 Pycno Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.18.5 Pycno Recent Development

11.19 SemiosBio Technologies

10.19.1 SemiosBio Technologies Company Details

10.19.2 SemiosBio Technologies Business Overview

10.19.3 SemiosBio Technologies IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.19.4 SemiosBio Technologies Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.19.5 SemiosBio Technologies Recent Development

11.20 Senix

10.20.1 Senix Company Details

10.20.2 Senix Business Overview

10.20.3 Senix IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.20.4 Senix Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.20.5 Senix Recent Development

11.21 Senseye

10.21.1 Senseye Company Details

10.21.2 Senseye Business Overview

10.21.3 Senseye IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.21.4 Senseye Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.21.5 Senseye Recent Development

11.22 Sensolus

10.22.1 Sensolus Company Details

10.22.2 Sensolus Business Overview

10.22.3 Sensolus IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.22.4 Sensolus Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.22.5 Sensolus Recent Development

11.23 SmartFarming

10.23.1 SmartFarming Company Details

10.23.2 SmartFarming Business Overview

10.23.3 SmartFarming IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.23.4 SmartFarming Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.23.5 SmartFarming Recent Development

11.24 Softweb Solutions

10.24.1 Softweb Solutions Company Details

10.24.2 Softweb Solutions Business Overview

10.24.3 Softweb Solutions IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.24.4 Softweb Solutions Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.24.5 Softweb Solutions Recent Development

11.25 Solution Analysts

10.25.1 Solution Analysts Company Details

10.25.2 Solution Analysts Business Overview

10.25.3 Solution Analysts IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.25.4 Solution Analysts Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.25.5 Solution Analysts Recent Development

11.26 Topcon Positioning Systems

10.26.1 Topcon Positioning Systems Company Details

10.26.2 Topcon Positioning Systems Business Overview

10.26.3 Topcon Positioning Systems IoT in Smart Farming Introduction

10.26.4 Topcon Positioning Systems Revenue in IoT in Smart Farming Business (2019-2020))

10.26.5 Topcon Positioning Systems Recent Development 12 Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis 13 Key Findings in This Report

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.