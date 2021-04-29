Descriptive overview of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market explaining its treatment Market and drugs

“Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market” report has been added to DelveInsight

The Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder market

About Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Disease

Cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) deficiency disorder (CDD) is a rare developmental epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) caused by changes (mutations) in the CDKL5 gene. CDD has been classified as a DEE because the genetic change causes both the epileptic activity as well as the severe impairment of development. Previously known as serine/threonine-protein kinase 9 (STK9), CDKL5, and mutations in this gene were first identified as disease-causing in 2004.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market: Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Companies

Takeda and Ovid Therapeutics

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Drugs

TAK-935/OV935

Ganaxolone

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Overview

The hallmarks of CDD are the onset of seizures at a very early age, (usually about 3 months but can be as early as the first week of life) and severe neurodevelopmental delay impacting cognitive, motor, speech, and visual function. CDD can manifest in a broad range of clinical severity and is often associated with other symptoms such as gastrointestinal and sleep disturbances.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Symptoms

The core symptoms of CDD include epileptic seizures starting early in life, epileptic spasms often occurring without hypsarrhythmia, multiple different types of seizures, limited ability to walk, limited hand skills, lack of eye contact, constipation, sleep difficulties, intellectual disability, etc.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Report

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD), a rare genetic disease, has been designated with a new disease code in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), the medical classification list from the World Health Organization (WHO). The CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder diagnostic code will be incorporated in the October, 2020 classification revision. The unique ICD-10 code will facilitate clinical and epidemiological research and improve patient care.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Diagnosis

Diagnosis is initially suspected based on clinical presentation and confirmed by molecular genetic testing for CDKL5 mutations or multigene panel testing for early-onset epilepsy.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Insights

CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) is a complex of clinical symptoms whose clinical understanding remains limited, with most information being derived from small patient groups seen at individual centers. CDD was previously classified as an atypical form of Rett syndrome. These conditions have common features, including seizures, intellectual disability, and other problems with development. However, the signs and symptoms associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and its genetic cause are distinct from those of Rett syndrome, and CDKL5 deficiency disorder is now considered a separate condition. Besides, CDD is one of the most common monogenic pediatric epilepsies, with several thousand patients estimated in the US and Europe alone.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Trends

The biology of the CDKL5 protein and its deficiency is so poorly understood at present that there are currently significantly less investigational therapies being studied. The identification of causative mutations within the CDKL5 gene on the X chromosome has led to the proposal of several therapeutic strategies to treat and eventually cure the disorder. First, therapies to replace the mutated gene or protein with a functional version are being developed; this is an approach which has proven successful for certain diseases associated with the mutation of a single gene.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Growth

Second, targeted genome editing to correct the mutation in affected cells has also been proposed, based on transformational technologies such as CRISPR-mediated site-directed DNA modification. Third, strategies are being investigated to target, in girls, the reactivation of the unmutated CDKL5 gene on the silenced X chromosome in a process called X reactivation.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Drugs

Finally, drug repurposing efforts are underway using bioinformatics and systems biology approaches to identify drugs developed for other diseases which might be effective against one or more of the symptoms of CDKL5 deficiency. Currently, no curative or specific therapies are available for individuals with the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder, so medical management is symptomatic and supportive.

List of Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Market Overview Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase-Like 5 (CDKL5) Deficiency Disorder KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

