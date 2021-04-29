You are Here
Descriptive overview of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market explaining its treatment Market and drugs
All News Energy News Space

Descriptive overview of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market explaining its treatment Market and drugs

5 min read

 

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market” report has been added to DelveInsight

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market

About Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Disease

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intravascular (I.V.) catheters. CRBSI refers to bloodstream infection attributed to an intravascular catheter by quantitative culture of the catheter tip or by differences in growth between catheter and peripheral venipuncture blood culture specimens. Also known as catheter-related sepsis, it is the most common cause of nosocomial bacteremia.

Get free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/catheter-related-bloodstream-infection-market

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market: Geography Covered

  • The United States
  • EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
  • Japan
  • APAC (China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia)
  • LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia)
  • Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates)
  • Russia

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Companies

  • CorMedix
  • Geistlich Pharma
  • TauroPharm GmbH
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • And many others

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Drugs

  • Neutrolin
  • Taurosept
  • Taurolock
  • IntraLock

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Overview

DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for CRBSI is based on the evaluation of the incidence of the disease by the number of hospital admissions per year in the country, ICU admissions every year, and the primary causative pathogens involved behind the cause of CRBSI per year. Moreover, patients with prolonged ICU-stays are at higher risk of infection.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Report

CRBSI occurs due to organisms like coagulase-negative staphylococcus, Staphylococcus aureus, enteric gram-negative bacilli, enterococci and streptococci, pseudomonas and others. CRBSI arises from bacterial seeding from biofilms that form on either the inside or outside of indwelling catheters. Biofilms allow the sessile bacteria to survive in a hostile environment and grow in a languidly. The susceptibility of bacteria in a biofilm to antimicrobial agents is dramatically decreased, by at least 10–100-fold. Adherence of contaminating bacteria to the CVC is a prerequisite for biofilm formation to take place. In the first 2 weeks after catheter placement, the formation of a biofilm on the outside of the CVC and subsequent surface migration of bacteria into the bloodstream is vital for CRBSI to occur.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Risk Factor

Risk factors associated with the development of catheter-associated infections can be divided into host-related problems and device-related issues. The host-related risk factors include immune deficiency (due to chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, bone marrow transplantation, etc.), chronic illnesses (diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and short-gut syndrome), and loss of skin integrity, very-low-birth-weight (VLBW) infants, and others.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Insights

The device-associated risk factors include the use of femoral vein catheters, moisture around the catheter exit site, poor adherence to sterile barrier precaution procedures, and when the catheter is performed during a medical emergency. Different measures are used to reduce the risk of occurrence of CRBSI which includes the use of utmost barrier, precautions during catheter insertion, effective cutaneous anti-sepsis, and preventive strategies based on inhibiting micro-organisms originating from the skin or catheter hub from adhering to the catheter.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Research

For CRBSI various measures have been implemented to reduce the risk of occurrence which includes the use of utmost barrier, precautions during catheter insertion, effective cutaneous anti-sepsis, and preventive strategies based on inhibiting micro-organisms originating from the skin or catheter hub from adhering to the catheter.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Research Report

If the infection is suspected, the first thing suggested by the various guidelines is to remove the catheter. If the patient remains febrile, then antibiotics and antifungal treatments are suggested. Antibiotic therapy is often empirically initiated. This also depends on the patient’s clinical disease, the risk factors for infection, and the likely pathogens associated with the specific intravascular device. Several gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria form colonies near the site of insertion, and if that happens then, many drugs are prescribed off-label to the patient because as of now, there is no approved therapy for CRBSI in the US, and only antimicrobials are recommended.

Get free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/catheter-related-bloodstream-infection-market

List of Table of content

  1. Key Insights
  2. Catheter-Related Blood Stream Infection Market Overview at a Glance
  3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Disease Background and Overview
  4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
  5. United States Epidemiology
  6. EU5 Epidemiology
  7. APAC Epidemiology
  8. LATAM Epidemiology
  9. Middle East Epidemiology
  10. Russia Epidemiology
  11. Total Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
  12. Unmet Needs
  13. Marketed Products
  14. Off-label Drugs
  15. Emerging Therapies
  16. CRBSI: Global Market Analysis
  17. Total Market Size of North America
  18. Total Market Size of Europe
  19. Total Market Size of APAC Countries
  20. Total Market Size of LATAM Countries
  21. Russia: Market Outlook
  22. Market Drivers
  23. Market Barriers
  24. Appendix
  25. DelveInsight Capabilities
  26. Disclaimer
  27. About DelveInsight

 

Related Reports

Catheter-related bloodstream infection Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s CRBSI Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of the disease

Catheter-related bloodstream infection Pipeline

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects

View Recent Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

 

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Check this too