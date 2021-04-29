Construction Robotics Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2027

Allied Market Research published a research report on the global construction robotics market. The research states that the global construction robotics market $2.45 billion in 2019, and is estimatedto reach $7.88 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027. The research offers comprehensive information about top investment pockets, market dynamics, major segments, and competitive scenarios for major market players, new market entrants, investors, and shareholders.

Anindustry analyst of Construction & Manufacturing at Allied Market Research, said,“The global construction robotics market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate owing to huge adoption of automated equipment in construction activities.”

The report provides insights on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help market players formulate growth strategies and capitalize on opportunities. The enhanced quality, productivity, and safety of robots and the adoption of 3D printing in the construction sector have boosted the growth of the global construction robotics market. However, the expensive nature of equipment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, the advent of automation in the construction sector would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The report provides a comprehensive study of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the construction robotics market globally. The report is crucial for investors, new entrants, and market players to devise business strategies concerningthe current scenario and improve the business model for the future. The Covid-19 pandemic has presented challenges such as production capacity and disruption of the supply chain. In addition, a shortage of raw materials resulted in a supply-demand gap in the market.

The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global construction robotics market based on application, sales type, end user, and region. This study is instrumental for market investors to understand the largest revenue gathering segments and fastest-growing segments during thehistoric period and forecast period.

By application, the 3D printing segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 45.4% from 2020 to 2027. However, the surveillance segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total revenue of the market.

By enduser, the residential segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. However, the residential segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

By region, the market Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

The major market players of the global construction robotics market are studied in the report such as Advanced Construction Robotics, Branch Technology, Built Robotics Inc., Construction Robotics, Kewazo GmbH, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Brokk Group, Conjet AB, DJI, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun).

