Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 |Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Honeywell Elster

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market.

The research report on the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Leading Players

Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Honeywell Elster, Xylem Inc, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA)

Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Segmentation by Product

, Power Systems, Intelligent Building, Petrochemical, Medical, Metallurgy, Traffic, Other

Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Segmentation by Application

Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA)

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market?

How will the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Smart Meters

1.4.3 Wide Area Communication Network

1.4.4 Measurement Data Management System

1.4.5 User Indoor Network 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Systems

1.5.3 Intelligent Building

1.5.4 Petrochemical

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Metallurgy

1.5.7 Traffic

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Industry

1.6.1.1 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020) 5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada 5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia 5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam 5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina 5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Landis+Gyr

8.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

8.1.2 Landis+Gyr Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Landis+Gyr Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Landis+Gyr Product Description

8.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

8.2 Itron

8.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

8.2.2 Itron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Itron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Itron Product Description

8.2.5 Itron Recent Development

8.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

8.3.1 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Product Description

8.3.5 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Recent Development

8.4 Honeywell Elster

8.4.1 Honeywell Elster Corporation Information

8.4.2 Honeywell Elster Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Honeywell Elster Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Honeywell Elster Product Description

8.4.5 Honeywell Elster Recent Development

8.5 Xylem Inc

8.5.1 Xylem Inc Corporation Information

8.5.2 Xylem Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Xylem Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Xylem Inc Product Description

8.5.5 Xylem Inc Recent Development

8.6 Siemens

8.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.6.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Siemens Product Description

8.6.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.7 EKA Systems (Eaton)

8.7.1 EKA Systems (Eaton) Corporation Information

8.7.2 EKA Systems (Eaton) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 EKA Systems (Eaton) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 EKA Systems (Eaton) Product Description

8.7.5 EKA Systems (Eaton) Recent Development

8.8 Trilliant

8.8.1 Trilliant Corporation Information

8.8.2 Trilliant Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Trilliant Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Trilliant Product Description

8.8.5 Trilliant Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Distributors

11.3 Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Advanced Metering Architecture (AMA) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

