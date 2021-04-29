High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2018-2025

“Increase in penetration of high-efficiency washers and continuous innovation in product functionality along with aggressive promotional and advertising strategies by leading market players are expected to augment the growth of the high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market.”

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, As per the report, the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent industry was projected at $7.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $10.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018–2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

High-efficiency laundry liquid detergent are formulated to be quick-dispersing and low-sudsing to achieve efficient cleaning using high-efficiency washers. These detergents are designed to eliminate odor and freshen & brighten fabrics. In addition, they hold dyes, dirt, and soil in suspension while operating in low water volumes. The home care industry is evolving constantly in response to changing consumer trends globally. Leading manufacturers in the region are continuously making efforts to develop sustainable, efficient, and innovative high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent products. In addition, formulation of liquid detergents to work efficiently in low temperature water is driving the market across the regions.

Based on end user, the residential segment contributed to four-fifths of the total high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about product and extensive marketing & advertising by leading brands coupled with shifting consumer preference toward liquid based detergents fuel the growth of the segment. The commercial segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during 2018–2025.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment accounted for three-fifths of the total high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market revenue in 2018 and is projected to rule the roost during the estimated period. This is due to efficient supply chain and streamlined large scale operations which reduces per unit costs. At the same time, the online sales channels segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% till 2025. Increasing penetration of the Internet coupled with rising number of deliver to doorsteps drive the growth of the segment.

North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the total high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market. High penetration of high efficiency washing machines in the region has boosted the growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout 2018–2025. Rising urbanization, growing product awareness and omni channel approach by leading market players have resulted in increased demand for high efficiency laundry liquid detergents in the region.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent market.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

• Biokleen

• Church & Dwight, Inc.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Ecolab Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• The Clorox Company.

• Unilever

• Venus Laboratories DBA.

High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Segments:

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

By Distribution Channel

• Independent Grocery Stores

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Departmental & Convenience Stores

• Online Sales Channels

