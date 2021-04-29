Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2027 | FLIR Systems, Fluke, SATIR

“

The report titled Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Civil Infrared Thermal Imager report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Civil Infrared Thermal Imager report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FLIR Systems, Fluke, SATIR, Lynred, Wuhan Guide Infrared, Zhejiang Dali Technology, Nippon Avionics, Opgal, L-3, Elbit, DRS, General Dynamics GIT, Testo, ISG Infrasys, Bullard, Teledyne, Thales, CMC Electronics, MSA, Bosch, Sensors Unlimited, Scott, Xenics, SEEK Thermal, Raytron Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Uncooled Infrared Thermal Imager

Refrigeration Infrared Thermal Imager



Market Segmentation by Application: Security Monitoring

Personal Consumption

Assisted Driving

Industrial Monitoring

Power Monitoring

Medical Quarantine

Others



The Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Civil Infrared Thermal Imager industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager market?

Table of Contents:

1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Overview

1.1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Product Overview

1.2 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Uncooled Infrared Thermal Imager

1.2.2 Refrigeration Infrared Thermal Imager

1.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Civil Infrared Thermal Imager as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager by Application

4.1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Security Monitoring

4.1.2 Personal Consumption

4.1.3 Assisted Driving

4.1.4 Industrial Monitoring

4.1.5 Power Monitoring

4.1.6 Medical Quarantine

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager by Country

5.1 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager by Country

6.1 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager by Country

8.1 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Business

10.1 FLIR Systems

10.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 FLIR Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 FLIR Systems Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 FLIR Systems Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.1.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

10.2 Fluke

10.2.1 Fluke Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fluke Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Fluke Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Fluke Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.2.5 Fluke Recent Development

10.3 SATIR

10.3.1 SATIR Corporation Information

10.3.2 SATIR Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SATIR Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SATIR Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.3.5 SATIR Recent Development

10.4 Lynred

10.4.1 Lynred Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lynred Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lynred Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lynred Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.4.5 Lynred Recent Development

10.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared

10.5.1 Wuhan Guide Infrared Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wuhan Guide Infrared Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Wuhan Guide Infrared Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Wuhan Guide Infrared Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.5.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared Recent Development

10.6 Zhejiang Dali Technology

10.6.1 Zhejiang Dali Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zhejiang Dali Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Zhejiang Dali Technology Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Zhejiang Dali Technology Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.6.5 Zhejiang Dali Technology Recent Development

10.7 Nippon Avionics

10.7.1 Nippon Avionics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nippon Avionics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nippon Avionics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nippon Avionics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.7.5 Nippon Avionics Recent Development

10.8 Opgal

10.8.1 Opgal Corporation Information

10.8.2 Opgal Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Opgal Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Opgal Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.8.5 Opgal Recent Development

10.9 L-3

10.9.1 L-3 Corporation Information

10.9.2 L-3 Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 L-3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 L-3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.9.5 L-3 Recent Development

10.10 Elbit

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Elbit Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Elbit Recent Development

10.11 DRS

10.11.1 DRS Corporation Information

10.11.2 DRS Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DRS Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DRS Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.11.5 DRS Recent Development

10.12 General Dynamics GIT

10.12.1 General Dynamics GIT Corporation Information

10.12.2 General Dynamics GIT Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 General Dynamics GIT Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 General Dynamics GIT Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.12.5 General Dynamics GIT Recent Development

10.13 Testo

10.13.1 Testo Corporation Information

10.13.2 Testo Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Testo Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Testo Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.13.5 Testo Recent Development

10.14 ISG Infrasys

10.14.1 ISG Infrasys Corporation Information

10.14.2 ISG Infrasys Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ISG Infrasys Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ISG Infrasys Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.14.5 ISG Infrasys Recent Development

10.15 Bullard

10.15.1 Bullard Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bullard Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Bullard Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Bullard Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.15.5 Bullard Recent Development

10.16 Teledyne

10.16.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

10.16.2 Teledyne Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Teledyne Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Teledyne Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.16.5 Teledyne Recent Development

10.17 Thales

10.17.1 Thales Corporation Information

10.17.2 Thales Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Thales Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Thales Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.17.5 Thales Recent Development

10.18 CMC Electronics

10.18.1 CMC Electronics Corporation Information

10.18.2 CMC Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 CMC Electronics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 CMC Electronics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.18.5 CMC Electronics Recent Development

10.19 MSA

10.19.1 MSA Corporation Information

10.19.2 MSA Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 MSA Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 MSA Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.19.5 MSA Recent Development

10.20 Bosch

10.20.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.20.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Bosch Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Bosch Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.20.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.21 Sensors Unlimited

10.21.1 Sensors Unlimited Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sensors Unlimited Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Sensors Unlimited Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Sensors Unlimited Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.21.5 Sensors Unlimited Recent Development

10.22 Scott

10.22.1 Scott Corporation Information

10.22.2 Scott Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Scott Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Scott Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.22.5 Scott Recent Development

10.23 Xenics

10.23.1 Xenics Corporation Information

10.23.2 Xenics Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Xenics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Xenics Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.23.5 Xenics Recent Development

10.24 SEEK Thermal

10.24.1 SEEK Thermal Corporation Information

10.24.2 SEEK Thermal Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 SEEK Thermal Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 SEEK Thermal Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.24.5 SEEK Thermal Recent Development

10.25 Raytron Technology

10.25.1 Raytron Technology Corporation Information

10.25.2 Raytron Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Raytron Technology Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Raytron Technology Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Products Offered

10.25.5 Raytron Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Distributors

12.3 Civil Infrared Thermal Imager Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”