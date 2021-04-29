Collagen Peptides Market 2021 Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – Amikozen Co., Ltd, BSA Pharma Inc

The collagen peptides market accounted for US$ 852.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,129.9 Mn by 2027.

The North America region holds the largest share in the global collagen peptides market. The collagen peptides market in the Asia Pacific is propelling due to the presence of small and large scale manufacturing companies in India, China, and Japan. The demand for collagen peptides has increased from the nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products over the past few years. China, India, and Japan are the most prominent regions for the growth of the collagen peptides market. North America is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Factors such as rapidly growing population and urbanization, coupled with changing lifestyles, of the consumers. Thus, it has fueled the demand for several new consumable products. The food and beverage industry in these regions is among the well-established sectors in North American countries, which in turn has boosted collagen peptides market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Increasing Usage of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials

Collagen peptide is extensively used as an effective biomaterial in tissue engineering and clinical applications. It offers various advantages as a biomaterial and is widely used as a carrier system for the delivery of drugs, protein, and gene. The usage of collagen peptide as a biomaterial principally depends on its immense properties such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, easy availability, and high versatility. Furthermore, collagen peptide can form a highly organized, intricate three-dimensional (3D) architecture of woven fiber networks by self-aggregation and cross-linking. These networks resist tensile stress in multiple directions and support cell growth. Thus, the importance of collagen is increasingly recognized as a key source of biomaterials in diverse areas ranging from injectable collagen solutions to biomimetic scaffolds for 3D cell culture, drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering. In addition, its mechanical and biological properties also make it an ideal choice as a biomaterial for pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and cosmetic applications.

Collagen peptide is used as raw material to manufacture medical products for surgical purposes such as soft tissue augmentation to support wound healing and dental application. Additionally, collagen peptide derived from fish is gaining popularity in the medical application. Fish is a rich source of structurally novel and biologically active compounds. Currently, many biological components have been isolated from various types of fish and other marine animals. Marine collagen peptide derived from fish and other marine organisms such as seaweeds, sponges, and jellyfish offers advantages over mammalian collagen, as it can be easily extracted, is water-soluble, and is safe as it is free of the risks of animal diseases and pathogens such as those mentioned earlier, has better chemical and physical durability and is available in abundant quantities. Therefore, the emerging use of collagen peptide as biomaterials in the healthcare application is projected to provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the collagen peptide market over the forecast period.

GLOBAL COLLAGEN PEPTIDES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Collagen Peptides Market – By Source

Cattle Hide and Bones

Pigskin

Poultry and Fish

Sheep

Others

Global Collagen Peptides Market – By Application

Nutritional Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Healthcare

Others

Collagen Peptides Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

