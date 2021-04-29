Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market 2021| Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Analysis till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Inulin is a water-soluble polysaccharide produced by several plant species. It is included under the group of non-digestible carbohydrates known as fructans. Fructooligosaccharides are commercially produced by the degradation of inulin through the transfructosylation processes. In humans and animals, inulin and fructooligosaccharides calcium absorption. Inulin and fructooligosaccharides are used to replace sugar in the food and beverages industry. They are also commonly used prebiotic food ingredients which boost metabolism and promote the growth of the useful bacteria in the human gut. Inulin is a valuable dietary fiber that has positive effect on bowel movement.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising consumption of functional beverages and functional foods is likely to promote the growth of the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market. Growing demand for low-calorie beverages has driven the demand for sweeteners such as inulin and fructooligosaccharides. As the food industry roll out low-calorie food and beverages to cater to the diabetic and calorie-conscious consumers, the demand for inulin and fructooligosaccharide is anticipated to grow. The potential applications of inulin and fructooligosaccharides in soft drinks, frozen desserts, confectioneries, infant formula, yogurts, chewing gums etc. are likely to create significant opportunities for inulin and fructooligosaccharide manufacturers. Advancements in manufacturing technologies, the advent of efficient purification systems, new substrates, and enzymes and the development of recombinant enzymes have ensured a reduction in the manufacturing costs of inulin and fructooligosaccharides.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market with detailed market segmentation by type, nature, source, application, and geography. The global inulin and fructooligosaccharides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inulin and fructooligosaccharides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global inulin and fructooligosaccharides market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, source, and application. On the basis of type, the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market is segmented into, fructo-oligosaccharide and inulin. On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into, organic and conventional. Based on source, the global inulin and fructooligosaccharides market is segmented into, agave, chicory, jerusalem artichoke, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into infant formula, fortified food and beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global inulin and fructooligosaccharides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The inulin and fructooligosaccharides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from inulin and fructooligosaccharides market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for inulin and fructooligosaccharides in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

