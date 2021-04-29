Floriculture Market 2021| Opportunity Assessment, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Floriculture is a discipline of horticulture that is concerned with the cultivation of flowers and ornamental plants. It involves farming, propagation, cultivating, and harvesting flowering plants for the floral industry. The flowers and plants cultivated by the floriculture industry are widely used in the cosmetic, perfume, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Floriculture includes cultivating, growing, and breeding new varieties of flowers as well as marketing these flowers and foliage plants.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rise in sales of flowers through online distribution channels has led to a spurt in the growth of the floriculture industry. The penetration of the internet and smartphones has been a significant factor responsible for the increase in the sales of flowers through online channels. The increasing role of biotechnology in producing new breeds of flowers with a variety of vibrant colors has led to an increase in demand blue roses and other flowers with unique colors. Moreover, the use of biotechnology has enabled cultivators to grow flowers and crops, which are more resistant to extreme climates. Flowers continue to be used for decorating at social events. The growing demand for flowers on religious occasions, festivities, birthday parties and anniversaries is anticipated to drive the demand for flowers and subsequently support the growth of the floriculture market. Cut flowers are perishable products with a short lifespan. The lack of an efficient cold chain infrastructure in most parts of the world is anticipated to impede the growth of the floriculture industry to some extent.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Floriculture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the floriculture market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global floriculture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading floriculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global floriculture market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the floriculture market is segmented into cut flowers, bedding plants, potted plants, others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, perfumes, decoration, pharmaceuticals, others. Based on distribution channel, the global floriculture market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, direct sales, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global floriculture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The floriculture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the floriculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the floriculture market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the floriculture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from floriculture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for floriculture in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the floriculture market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the floriculture market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

