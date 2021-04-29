Air Purifiers Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | Sharp, Philips, Panasonic

“

The report titled Global Air Purifiers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Purifiers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Purifiers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Purifiers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Purifiers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Purifiers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Purifiers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Purifiers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Purifiers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Purifiers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Purifiers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Purifiers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Honeywell, Coway, Xiao Mi, Electrolux, Whirlpool, YADU, Midea, Blueair, Lexy, Samsung, Austin, Beiangtech, Production

The Air Purifiers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Purifiers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Purifiers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Purifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Purifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Purifiers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Purifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Purifiers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Air Purifiers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Purifiers

1.2 Air Purifiers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 HEPA

1.2.3 Activated Carbon

1.2.4 Static Electricity

1.2.5 Ion and Ozone Generator

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Air Purifiers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Purifiers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Air Purifiers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Air Purifiers Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Air Purifiers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Air Purifiers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Air Purifiers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Air Purifiers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Air Purifiers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Purifiers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Air Purifiers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Air Purifiers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Air Purifiers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Air Purifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Air Purifiers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Air Purifiers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Air Purifiers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Air Purifiers Production

3.4.1 North America Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Air Purifiers Production

3.5.1 Europe Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Air Purifiers Production

3.6.1 China Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Air Purifiers Production

3.7.1 Japan Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Air Purifiers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Air Purifiers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Air Purifiers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Air Purifiers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Air Purifiers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Air Purifiers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifiers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Air Purifiers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Air Purifiers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Air Purifiers Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Air Purifiers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Air Purifiers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sharp

7.1.1 Sharp Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sharp Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sharp Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sharp Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Philips

7.2.1 Philips Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Philips Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Philips Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Panasonic Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Panasonic Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Daikin

7.4.1 Daikin Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Daikin Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Daikin Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Daikin Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Daikin Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Honeywell Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Coway

7.6.1 Coway Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Coway Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Coway Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Coway Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Coway Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Xiao Mi

7.7.1 Xiao Mi Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xiao Mi Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Xiao Mi Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Xiao Mi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xiao Mi Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Electrolux

7.8.1 Electrolux Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Electrolux Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Electrolux Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Electrolux Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Electrolux Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Whirlpool

7.9.1 Whirlpool Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Whirlpool Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Whirlpool Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Whirlpool Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 YADU

7.10.1 YADU Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.10.2 YADU Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 YADU Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 YADU Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 YADU Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Midea

7.11.1 Midea Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Midea Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Midea Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Midea Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Midea Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Blueair

7.12.1 Blueair Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Blueair Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Blueair Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Blueair Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Blueair Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Lexy

7.13.1 Lexy Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lexy Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Lexy Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Lexy Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Lexy Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Samsung

7.14.1 Samsung Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.14.2 Samsung Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Samsung Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Austin

7.15.1 Austin Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.15.2 Austin Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Austin Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Austin Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Austin Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Beiangtech

7.16.1 Beiangtech Air Purifiers Corporation Information

7.16.2 Beiangtech Air Purifiers Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Beiangtech Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Beiangtech Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Beiangtech Recent Developments/Updates 8 Air Purifiers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Air Purifiers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air Purifiers

8.4 Air Purifiers Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Air Purifiers Distributors List

9.3 Air Purifiers Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Air Purifiers Industry Trends

10.2 Air Purifiers Growth Drivers

10.3 Air Purifiers Market Challenges

10.4 Air Purifiers Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Air Purifiers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Air Purifiers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Air Purifiers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Air Purifiers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Air Purifiers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Air Purifiers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Air Purifiers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Air Purifiers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Air Purifiers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Air Purifiers by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Air Purifiers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Purifiers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Air Purifiers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Air Purifiers by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

