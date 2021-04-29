Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market 2027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects | BYD, Shinry, Tccharger

“

The report titled Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , BYD, Shinry, Tccharger, Panasonic, Webasto, Toyota Industries, Nichicon, Leviton, IES Synergy, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Xuji Group, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, DBT-CEV, ABB, Efacec, NARI, Production

The Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE)

1.2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Level 1

1.2.3 Level 2

1.2.4 Level 3

1.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Charging

1.3.3 Public Charging

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production

3.6.1 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BYD

7.1.1 BYD Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.1.2 BYD Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BYD Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BYD Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BYD Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Shinry

7.2.1 Shinry Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shinry Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Shinry Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Shinry Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Shinry Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tccharger

7.3.1 Tccharger Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tccharger Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tccharger Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tccharger Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tccharger Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Webasto

7.5.1 Webasto Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Webasto Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Webasto Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Webasto Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Webasto Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toyota Industries

7.6.1 Toyota Industries Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toyota Industries Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toyota Industries Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Toyota Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toyota Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nichicon

7.7.1 Nichicon Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nichicon Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nichicon Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nichicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nichicon Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Leviton

7.8.1 Leviton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Leviton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Leviton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Leviton Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Leviton Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 IES Synergy

7.9.1 IES Synergy Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.9.2 IES Synergy Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 IES Synergy Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 IES Synergy Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 IES Synergy Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Auto Electric Power Plant

7.10.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Auto Electric Power Plant Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Auto Electric Power Plant Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Pod Point

7.11.1 Pod Point Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pod Point Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Pod Point Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Pod Point Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Pod Point Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Clipper Creek

7.12.1 Clipper Creek Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Clipper Creek Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Clipper Creek Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Clipper Creek Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Clipper Creek Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Xuji Group

7.13.1 Xuji Group Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Xuji Group Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Xuji Group Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Xuji Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Xuji Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Eaton

7.14.1 Eaton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Eaton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Eaton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Schneider Electric

7.15.1 Schneider Electric Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Schneider Electric Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Schneider Electric Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Siemens

7.16.1 Siemens Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Siemens Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Siemens Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 DBT-CEV

7.17.1 DBT-CEV Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.17.2 DBT-CEV Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 DBT-CEV Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 DBT-CEV Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 DBT-CEV Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 ABB

7.18.1 ABB Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.18.2 ABB Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 ABB Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Efacec

7.19.1 Efacec Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Efacec Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Efacec Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Efacec Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Efacec Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 NARI

7.20.1 NARI Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Corporation Information

7.20.2 NARI Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Portfolio

7.20.3 NARI Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 NARI Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 NARI Recent Developments/Updates 8 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE)

8.4 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Distributors List

9.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Industry Trends

10.2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Growth Drivers

10.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Challenges

10.4 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”