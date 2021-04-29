South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is expected to reach US$ 176.00 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 15.8% | Accenture, ACI WORLDWIDE, INC., BAE Systems plc

The SAM anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 46.45 million in 2019 to US$ 176.00 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across SAM region. Further, supportive government regulations supplement the growth of the SAM anti-money laundering solution market to a significant extent. In 2017, the banks in SAM were seen becoming intransitive to strengthen their anti-money laundering solution and KYC processes as a corruption outrage in Brazil added up to the reasons US lenders were catering correspondent lined across the region. The reason banks and other financial enterprises are wanting to make their anti-money laundering solution processes robust is because the countries across the region have attained noteworthy progress in the implementation of the FTAF recommendations. This in response has resulted in increased demand for AML software among the banks. The adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across SAM region has increased over the years due to growing concerns for fraudulent activities and rising online transactions across various verticals. Further, growth in technological advancements, emergence of crypto-currencies, and rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions supplement the demand for anti-money laundering solutions throughout SAM region.

Order a Copy of this South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00018132

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Accenture

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

BAE Systems plc

com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Nasdaq Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Reasons to buy report

To understand the SAM anti-money laundering solution market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for SAM anti-money laundering solution market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in SAM anti-money laundering solution market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form SAM anti-money laundering solution market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in SAM region.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market segments and regions.

Get Sample Copy of this South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00018132

The research on the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/