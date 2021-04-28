Eye Health Supplements Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2020-2027) | Comprehensive Study By Market Growth Insight

The eye health supplements market was valued at US$ 1,572.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,382.96 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Players in Eye Health Supplements Market Report Include:

Nordic Naturals

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

AMWAY

Pfizer Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd

Alliance Pharma PLC

Allergan plc

EYE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Eye Health Supplements Market – by Ingredient Type

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Antioxidants

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Coenzyme Q10

Flavonoids

Astaxanthin

Alpha-Lipoic Acid

Others

Eye Health Supplements Market – by Indication

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Others

Eye Health Supplements Market – by Form

Tablet

Capsule

Drops

Eye supplements are nutritional products that help maintain eye health and good vision. The eye health supplements prominently comprise vitamin A, lutein and zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids, gamma-linolenic acid, and others. These nutritional supplements help sustain eye function, reduce the development of age-related eye diseases, and protect eyes from harmful radiations. The eye health supplements market growth is mainly attributed to increasing prevalence of eye diseases and rising geriatric population. Moreover, increasing industrial developments are further expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of eye health supplements and lack of product availability are restricting the market growth.

The APAC countries are facing challenges due to increasing incidences of COVID-19. As per the data of Worldometer, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,739,512 in APAC on August 17, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated dependency on digital devices and consumers are becoming aware of the negative effects of prolonged use of these devices such as mobile and laptops. These factors have increased the demand of health supplements and presenting lucrative opportunities for market players to gain new customers.3

Geographically World Eye Health Supplements Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Eye Health Supplements Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

