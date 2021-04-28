Dry Eye Products Market 2020-2027 : Comprehensive Analysis, Top Key Players Analysis , COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The dry eye product market was valued at US$ 6,385.14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,141.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%from 2020 to 2027.

Major Players in Dry Eye Products Market Report Include:

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc

OASIS Medical

URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

OCuSOFT Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

AbbVie Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

DRY EYE PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Dry Eye Product Market – byProduct

Artificial Tears

Antibiotic Drops

Hormone Drops

Others

Dry Eye Product Market – by Type

OTC Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Dry eye is a chronic syndrome and is a progressive depending upon the cause and severity. It is a condition when a person does not have tears to lubricate his or her eyes. Tears are an essential part of maintaining good health of the eye and assist in providing good vision. The syndrome is commonly seen among older people and is becoming common among people spending a long time in front of the computer. The factors that can cause dry eye include age, medications, environmental conditions, long term use of contact lenses. The conditions cannot be cured completely; however, it can be managed by using medical products. The dry eye product market growth is mainly attributed to the rising incidences of dry eye and growing older population. Moreover, the development of the technology is focusing on stem cell therapy that can help in treating a dry eye conditionis further expected to foster the market growthduring the forecast period. However, the side effects caused due to eye drops such as blurred vision, increased sensitivity, watering eyes, redness, swelling of eyelids, sticky eyelashes, and discomfortlimit the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in North America with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges. North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico was totally closed for two to three months as the strict lockdown was imposed. The lockdown situation has resulted in a fall down a visit to healthcare facilities centers, and fewer prescriptions have been issued for ophthalmic conditions.

Geographically World Dry Eye Products Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Dry Eye Products Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Dry Eye Products Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Dry Eye Products Market:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Dry Eye Products Market Landscape

Dry Eye Products Market – Key Market Dynamics

Dry Eye Products Market – Global Market Analysis

Dry Eye Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Dry Eye Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Dry Eye Products Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Dry Eye Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Dry Eye Products Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

